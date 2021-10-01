LCD Soundsystem Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After a 3 year break, LCD Soundsystem have added concert dates to close out 2021.

The newly announced shows are scheduled at Brooklyn Steel in New York from November into December. In total, 20 performances are planned. In 2017, LCD Soundsystem opened the venue to the public with a residency in April that was extended to 22 concerts through the end of that year.

When do LCD Soundsystem 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins October 8. Presales for American Express cardholders begin October 5. Fan club presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

LCD Soundsystem All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following LCD Soundsystem on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

