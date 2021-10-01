View all results for 'alt'
LCD Soundsystem Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

20-show residency at Brooklyn Steel
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 1, 2021

After a 3 year break, LCD Soundsystem have added concert dates to close out 2021.

The newly announced shows are scheduled at Brooklyn Steel in New York from November into December. In total, 20 performances are planned. In 2017, LCD Soundsystem opened the venue to the public with a residency in April that was extended to 22 concerts through the end of that year.

When do LCD Soundsystem 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins October 8. Presales for American Express cardholders begin October 5. Fan club presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

LCD Soundsystem Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 23
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Nov 24
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Nov 29
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Nov 30
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 1
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 3
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 4
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 5
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 7
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 8
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 9
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 11
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 12
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 13
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 15
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 16
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 17
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 19
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 20
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 21
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

We recommend following LCD Soundsystem on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the LCD Soundsystem Zumic artist page.

2
307
artists
LCD Soundsystem
genres
Alt Rock Disco Electro Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
