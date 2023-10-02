View all results for 'alt'
LCD Soundsystem Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Tri Boro' tour in New York City
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 2, 2023

Electronic group LCD Soundsystem announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Tri Boro, the new concerts are planned in the group's home city of New York in November and December. LCD plans to perform for four nights at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, Terminal 5 in Manhattan, and the Knockdown Center in Queens.

When do LCD Soundsystem 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 12. Registration is currently open and will close on October 9. Presales for American Express cardmembers begin October 10. Artist and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

LCD Soundsystem Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 16
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Nov 17
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Nov 18
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Nov 19
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Nov 28
LCD Soundsystem at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Nov 29
LCD Soundsystem at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Nov 30
LCD Soundsystem at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Dec 1
LCD Soundsystem at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow LCD Soundsystem on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the LCD Soundsystem Zumic artist page.

artists
LCD Soundsystem
genres
Electronic Indie Rock Synth Pop
image for artist LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem
