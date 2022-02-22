View all results for 'alt'
LCD Soundsystem Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Residencies in Philadelphia & Boston
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 22, 2022

LCD Soundsystem have announced spring tour dates for 2022. The group will perform four-night residencies at the Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia from March 28 to 31 and the Roadrunner in Boston from April 3 to 6.

LCD's only other scheduled appearance at this time is in August at This Ain't No Picnic festival in California. The indie group's most recent live performances were late last year for a residency at Brooklyn Steel, which was cut short due to the omicron variant spike of COVID-19. This weekend, they will be performing on Saturday Night Live.

When do LCD Soundsystem 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins February 25. Presales for fan club members begin February 24. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

LCD Soundsystem All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 28
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Mar 29
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Mar 30
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Mar 31
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Apr 3
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Apr 4
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Apr 5
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Apr 6
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Aug 27
to
Aug 28
This Ain't No Picnic
This Ain't No Picnic at Brookside Golf Course
Brookside Golf Course Pasadena, CA

We recommend following LCD Soundsystem on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the LCD Soundsystem Zumic artist page.

artists
LCD Soundsystem
genres
Alt Rock Disco Electro Rock
