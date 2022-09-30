View all results for 'alt'
LCD Soundsystem Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

20-show residency at Brooklyn Steel, new song
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 30, 2022

LCD Soundsystem have added concert dates to close out 2022.

The newly announced shows are scheduled at the band's most frequent venue over recent years, Brooklyn Steel in New York City, from November into December. In total, 20 performances are planned.

Earlier this year, LCD held residencies in Oakland, San Francisco, and London. The group has also shared a new song titled "new body rhumba" from the Noah Baumbach
film White Noise starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle.

When do LCD Soundsystem 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins October 7. Presales for American Express cardholders begin October 5. Fan club members presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

LCD Soundsystem Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 18
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Nov 19
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Nov 21
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Nov 22
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Nov 26
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Nov 27
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Nov 29
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Nov 30
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 2
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 3
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 4
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 6
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 7
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 9
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 10
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 11
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 13
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 14
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 16
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 17
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

We recommend following LCD Soundsystem on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

After playing a series of "retirement" concerts in NYC, LCD Soundsystem played zero concerts from 2011 to 2016. That was followed by the inevitable reunion, after which the group averaged 50+ shows per year from 2016 to 2018. That was followed by two years of no concerts, 2019 by choice and 2020 by tribulations. In 2021, LCD played about 18 concerts, and in 2022 they are on pace for over 45. It seems like the group has found their groove with these extended residencies in various cities.

Listen to the song "new body rhumba." For more, check out the LCD Soundsystem Zumic artist page.

2
1405
artists
LCD Soundsystem
genres
Alt Rock Disco Electro Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem
