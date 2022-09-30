LCD Soundsystem Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

LCD Soundsystem have added concert dates to close out 2022.

The newly announced shows are scheduled at the band's most frequent venue over recent years, Brooklyn Steel in New York City, from November into December. In total, 20 performances are planned.

Earlier this year, LCD held residencies in Oakland, San Francisco, and London. The group has also shared a new song titled "new body rhumba" from the Noah Baumbach

film White Noise starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle.

When do LCD Soundsystem 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins October 7. Presales for American Express cardholders begin October 5. Fan club members presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following LCD Soundsystem on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

After playing a series of "retirement" concerts in NYC, LCD Soundsystem played zero concerts from 2011 to 2016. That was followed by the inevitable reunion, after which the group averaged 50+ shows per year from 2016 to 2018. That was followed by two years of no concerts, 2019 by choice and 2020 by tribulations. In 2021, LCD played about 18 concerts, and in 2022 they are on pace for over 45. It seems like the group has found their groove with these extended residencies in various cities.

Listen to the song "new body rhumba."