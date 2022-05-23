LeAnn Rimes Announces 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

LeAnn Rimes has planned 2022 tour dates billed as the story... so far. In addition, her next album God's Work is scheduled for release on September 16.

At this time, 19 concerts are set across North American venues into September. The singer-songwriter plans to make stops in Wisconsin, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Florida, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, and Illinois. This will be LeAnn's most time on the road since 2019.

When do LeAnn Rimes 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Earlier this month, LeAnn shared a lyric video for "the only" featuring Ziggy Marley, Ledisi, and Ben Harper. For more, check out the LeAnn Rimes Zumic artist page.