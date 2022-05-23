View all results for 'alt'
LeAnn Rimes Announces 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

'the story... so far' tour across America
Published May 23, 2022

LeAnn Rimes has planned 2022 tour dates billed as the story... so far. In addition, her next album God's Work is scheduled for release on September 16.

At this time, 19 concerts are set across North American venues into September. The singer-songwriter plans to make stops in Wisconsin, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Florida, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, and Illinois. This will be LeAnn's most time on the road since 2019.

LeAnn Rimes All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 25
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes at Northern Lights Theatre At Potawatomi Casino
Northern Lights Theatre At Potawatomi Casino Milwaukee, WI
May 26
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes at Northern Lights Theatre At Potawatomi Casino
Northern Lights Theatre At Potawatomi Casino Milwaukee, WI
May 31
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes at The Grammy Museum
The Grammy Museum Los Angeles, CA
Jun 10
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes at Snow Pond Center for the Arts
Snow Pond Center for the Arts Sidney, ME
Jun 11
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes at Boch Center Shubert Theatre
Boch Center Shubert Theatre Boston, MA
Jun 23
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes at Thrasher-Horne Center For The Arts
Thrasher-Horne Center For The Arts Orange Park, FL
Jun 24
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes at Mahaffey Theater
Mahaffey Theater Saint Petersburg, FL
Jun 25
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes at Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park
Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jul 8
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes at Hard Rock Cincinnati Ballroom
Hard Rock Cincinnati Ballroom Cincinnati, OH
Jul 9
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes at The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
The Event Center at Hollywood Casino Charles Town, WV
Jul 15
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes at Holliday Park
Holliday Park Indianapolis, IN
Jul 16
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes at Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds
Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds New Buffalo, MI
Jul 22
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes at The Athletic Club of Bend
The Athletic Club of Bend Bend, OR
Jul 23
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes at Britt Festival Pavilion
Britt Festival Pavilion Jacksonville, OR
Jul 24
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes at San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA San Francisco Bay Area, CA
Sep 4
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes at Long Center For The Performing Arts - Dell Hall
Long Center For The Performing Arts - Dell Hall Austin, TX
Sep 9
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes at Virginia Theatre
Virginia Theatre Champaign, IL
Sep 10
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes at North Star Mohican Casino Resort
North Star Mohican Casino Resort Bowler, WI
Sep 11
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes at The Pablo Center at The Confluence
The Pablo Center at The Confluence Eau Claire, WI
When do LeAnn Rimes 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following LeAnn Rimes on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this month, LeAnn shared a lyric video for "the only" featuring Ziggy Marley, Ledisi, and Ben Harper. For more, check out the LeAnn Rimes Zumic artist page.

LeAnn Rimes
Country Modern Country Pop
image for artist LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes
