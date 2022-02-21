View all results for 'alt'
Leon Bridges Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Filling American & European venues
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 21, 2022

Soul musician Leon Bridges has added 2022 dates to his schedule billed as The Boundless Tour.

In April, Leon begins his headlining tour across the USA before heading to Europe for shows in June and July. The newly announced concerts are planned from late July into September at North American venues from coast to coast. The opening act for the new shows will be Swedish electro group Little Dragon, while Chiiild will be on the first leg of American dates and Kirby will be opening most of the European shows.

When do Leon Bridges 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 25. Presales for fan club members begin February 22. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your groove on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Leon Bridges Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 18
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

Leon Bridges All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 4
to
Mar 5
M3F Music Festival
M3F Music Festival at Margaret T Hance Park
Margaret T Hance Park Phoenix, AZ
Apr 29
Leon Bridges and Chiiild
Leon Bridges and Chiiild at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
Apr 30
Leon Bridges and Chiiild
Leon Bridges and Chiiild at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
May 2
Leon Bridges and Chiiild
Leon Bridges and Chiiild at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
May 3
Leon Bridges and Chiiild
Leon Bridges and Chiiild at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
May 4
Leon Bridges, Chiiild, Alec Benjamin, and Sara Kays
Leon Bridges, Chiiild, Alec Benjamin, and Sara Kays at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
May 6
Leon Bridges and Chiiild
Leon Bridges and Chiiild at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
May 7
Leon Bridges and Chiiild
Leon Bridges and Chiiild at Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor
Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor Ann Arbor, MI
May 8
Leon Bridges and Chiiild
Leon Bridges and Chiiild at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
May 10
Leon Bridges and Chiiild
Leon Bridges and Chiiild at Altria Theater
Altria Theater Richmond, VA
May 11
Leon Bridges and Chiiild
Leon Bridges and Chiiild at Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA
May 13
Leon Bridges and Chiiild
Leon Bridges and Chiiild at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
May 14
Leon Bridges and Chiiild
Leon Bridges and Chiiild at Louisville Palace
Louisville Palace Louisville, KY
May 16
Leon Bridges and Chiiild
Leon Bridges and Chiiild at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
May 17
Leon Bridges and Chiiild
Leon Bridges and Chiiild at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
May 18
Leon Bridges and Chiiild
Leon Bridges and Chiiild at Rabbit Rabbit At The Orange Peel
Rabbit Rabbit At The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
May 19
Leon Bridges and Chiiild
Leon Bridges and Chiiild at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
May 20
to
May 22
Hangout Music Festival
Hangout Music Festival at Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL Alabama, United States
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Best Kept Secret
Best Kept Secret at Beekse Bergen
Beekse Bergen Hilvarenbeek, NB, Netherlands
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Syd For Solen
Syd For Solen at Søndermarken
Søndermarken Frederiksberg, Denmark
Jun 13
Leon Bridges and Kirby
Leon Bridges and Kirby at ANNEXET/Stockholm Live
ANNEXET/Stockholm Live Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 14
Leon Bridges and Kirby
Leon Bridges and Kirby at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Jun 17
Leon Bridges and Kirby
Leon Bridges and Kirby at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Jun 18
Leon Bridges and Kirby
Leon Bridges and Kirby at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham West Midlands, United Kingdom
Jun 19
Leon Bridges and Kirby
Leon Bridges and Kirby at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jun 21
Leon Bridges and Kirby
Leon Bridges and Kirby at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Leon Bridges
Leon Bridges at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 23
Leon Bridges
Leon Bridges at Brighton Dome
Brighton Dome Brighton, United Kingdom
Jun 26
Leon Bridges and Kirby
Leon Bridges and Kirby at The Helix
The Helix Dublin, Ireland
Jun 27
Leon Bridges and Kirby
Leon Bridges and Kirby at Usher Hall
Usher Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 30
Leon Bridges and Kirby
Leon Bridges and Kirby at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France
Jul 4
Leon Bridges and Kirby
Leon Bridges and Kirby at Carlswerk Viktoria
Carlswerk Viktoria Köln, Germany
Jul 5
Leon Bridges and Kirby
Leon Bridges and Kirby at Tempodrom
Tempodrom Berlin, Germany
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 6
Leon Bridges and Kirby
Leon Bridges and Kirby at TonHalle München
TonHalle München München, BY, Germany
Jul 8
Leon Bridges
Leon Bridges at Porta Ferrada
Porta Ferrada Sant Feliu de Guíxols, CT, Spain
Jul 10
Leon Bridges and Kirby
Leon Bridges and Kirby at Auditorio Pazo de Congresos Mar de Vigo
Auditorio Pazo de Congresos Mar de Vigo Vigo, GA, Spain
Jul 12
Leon Bridges and Kirby
Leon Bridges and Kirby at Coliseu do Porto
Coliseu do Porto Porto, Portugal
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
Super Bock Super Rock
Super Bock Super Rock at Meco Beach
Meco Beach Lisbon, Portugal
Jul 29
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jul 30
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Jul 31
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Aug 3
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Aug 4
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Aug 6
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Aug 8
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Aug 10
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Aug 13
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Aug 14
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Aug 16
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Aug 18
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Aug 20
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Aug 21
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Aug 22
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Aug 24
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC Chicago, IL
Aug 25
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Aug 29
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Aug 30
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Sep 2
to
Sep 4
Jazz Aspen Snowmass Festival
Jazz Aspen Snowmass Festival at Snowmass Town Park - Aspen
Snowmass Town Park - Aspen Aspen, CO
Sep 4
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at Oxbow Riverstage
Oxbow Riverstage Napa, CA
Sep 7
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Sep 8
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon
Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA

We recommend following Leon Bridges on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Leon Bridges Zumic artist page.

