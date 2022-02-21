Leon Bridges Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Soul musician Leon Bridges has added 2022 dates to his schedule billed as The Boundless Tour.

In April, Leon begins his headlining tour across the USA before heading to Europe for shows in June and July. The newly announced concerts are planned from late July into September at North American venues from coast to coast. The opening act for the new shows will be Swedish electro group Little Dragon, while Chiiild will be on the first leg of American dates and Kirby will be opening most of the European shows.

When do Leon Bridges 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 25. Presales for fan club members begin February 22. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Leon Bridges All Tour Dates and Tickets

