Leon Bridges Shares 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Presale Code & On-Sale Info

At 32 years old, Leon Bridges has already proved his merits as one of the most versatile and talented soul singers on the planet. This week, Leon announced 2021-2022 tour dates that will be in conjunction with his recently released album, Gold-Diggers Sound.

The newly announced shows are scheduled at large-scale American venues from September into October and continue next year from April into May. The opening acts on select dates will be Abraham Alexander, The Marias, or Chiiild. Leon also plans to bring his silky smooth vocals to a number of festivals this year including Bonnaroo and Suwanee Hulaween.

When do Leon Bridges 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 30. Presales for fan club members begin July 27. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Leon Bridges All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Leon Bridges on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

