View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Leon Bridges Shares 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Soul vibes to fill American venues
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 26, 2021

At 32 years old, Leon Bridges has already proved his merits as one of the most versatile and talented soul singers on the planet. This week, Leon announced 2021-2022 tour dates that will be in conjunction with his recently released album, Gold-Diggers Sound.

The newly announced shows are scheduled at large-scale American venues from September into October and continue next year from April into May. The opening acts on select dates will be Abraham Alexander, The Marias, or Chiiild. Leon also plans to bring his silky smooth vocals to a number of festivals this year including Bonnaroo and Suwanee Hulaween.

When do Leon Bridges 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 30. Presales for fan club members begin July 27. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Leon Bridges Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 24
The Governors Ball Music Festival
The Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY

Leon Bridges All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 6
to
Aug 8
Hinterland Music Festival
Hinterland Music Festival at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater Saint Charles, IA
Aug 28
to
Aug 29
Railbird Music Festival
Railbird Music Festival at Keeneland
Keeneland Lexington, KY
Sep 2
to
Sep 5
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at The Bonnaroo Farm
The Bonnaroo Farm Manchester, TN
Sep 3
Leon Bridges
Leon Bridges at BMO Harris Pavilion
BMO Harris Pavilion Milwaukee, WI
Sep 8
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Sep 10
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Sep 11
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander at The HiFi - Dallas
The HiFi - Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 12
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Sep 17
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Sep 18
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Sep 23
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander at The Lincoln Theatre
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
Sep 24
The Governors Ball Music Festival
The Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Sep 26
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Sep 27
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Sep 29
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Oct 1
to
Oct 3
Lockn' Music Festival
Lockn' Music Festival at Infinity Downs Farm
Infinity Downs Farm Arrington, VA
Oct 1
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 2
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Oct 4
Leon Bridges, The Marías, and Abraham Alexander
Leon Bridges, The Marías, and Abraham Alexander at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Oct 5
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Oct 6
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Oct 9
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Oct 11
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander
Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 28
to
Oct 31
Suwannee Hulaween
Suwannee Hulaween at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park
Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park Live Oak, FL
Apr 29
Leon Bridges and Chiild
Leon Bridges and Chiild at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
Apr 30
Leon Bridges and Chiild
Leon Bridges and Chiild at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
May 2
Leon Bridges and Chiild
Leon Bridges and Chiild at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
May 4
Leon Bridges and Chiild
Leon Bridges and Chiild at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
May 6
Leon Bridges and Chiild
Leon Bridges and Chiild at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
May 7
Leon Bridges and Chiild
Leon Bridges and Chiild at Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor
Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor Ann Arbor, MI
May 8
Leon Bridges and Chiild
Leon Bridges and Chiild at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
May 10
Leon Bridges and Chiild
Leon Bridges and Chiild at Altria Theater
Altria Theater Richmond, VA
May 11
Leon Bridges and Chiild
Leon Bridges and Chiild at Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA
May 13
Leon Bridges and Chiild
Leon Bridges and Chiild at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
May 14
Leon Bridges and Chiild
Leon Bridges and Chiild at Louisville Palace
Louisville Palace Louisville, KY
May 16
Leon Bridges and Chiild
Leon Bridges and Chiild at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
May 17
Leon Bridges and Chiild
Leon Bridges and Chiild at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
May 18
Leon Bridges and Chiild
Leon Bridges and Chiild at Rabbit Rabbit At The Orange Peel
Rabbit Rabbit At The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
May 19
Leon Bridges and Chiild
Leon Bridges and Chiild at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain

We recommend following Leon Bridges on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Leon Bridges Zumic artist page.

1
274
artists
Leon Bridges
genres
Pop R&B Singer-Songwriter Soul
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Leon Bridges
Leon Bridges
Sep
23
The Governors Ball Music Festival
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Leon Bridges Adds 2018-2019 Tour Dates: Tickets Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 2, 2018
Leon Bridges Adds 2018-2019 Tour Dates: Tickets Presale Code & On...
Tickets Psychedelic Rock Jess Glynne Leon Bridges
3
3016
image for article Harry Styles Extends 2017-2018 Tour Dates with Kacey Musgraves, Warpaint, and Leon Bridges: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
June 8, 2017
Harry Styles Extends 2017-2018 Tour Dates with Kacey Musgraves, W...
Tickets Country Pop Harry Styles Kacey Musgraves Leon Bridges Warpaint Canada Central & South America England United States
1
1199
image for article "Kevin" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft Leon Bridges [YouTube Official Music Video]
March 2, 2016
"Kevin" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft Leon Bridges [YouTube Offici...
Music Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop Leon Bridges Macklemore Fort Worth, TX Official Music Video Seattle, WA Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Ryan Lewis
1
895
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart