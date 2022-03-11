Léon Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Swedish artist Lotta Lindgren, who goes by the name Léon, has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with the song "Fade Into a Dream" from her new album Circles.
The newly announced shows are set from May into July at mid-sized venues across North America and Europe. The opening act on the American dates will be Catie Turner. Before then, Léon plans to perform at a couple of festivals.
Jun 29
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
May 13
to
May 14
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
May 27
to
May 29
Louisville Waterfront Park
Louisville, KY
May 30
Phoenix Concert Theatre
Toronto, ON, Canada
May 31
The Vic Theatre
Chicago, IL
Jun 1
Varsity Theater
Minneapolis, MN
Jun 3
Summit Music Hall
Denver, CO
Jun 4
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 6
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Jun 9
The Regency Ballroom
San Francisco, CA
Jun 10
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 11
House of Blues San Diego
San Diego, CA
Jun 15
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Jun 18
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Dallas, TX
Jun 19
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Jun 21
Plaza LIVE Orlando
Orlando, FL
Jun 22
Buckhead Theatre
Atlanta, GA
Jun 24
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Jun 25
The Underground
Charlotte, NC
Jun 26
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Jun 28
Theatre of Living Arts
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 29
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Jun 30
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Jul 6
Berns
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Jul 7
Parkteatret Scene
Oslo, Norway
Jul 8
Pumpehuset
København V, Denmark
Jul 10
Frannz Club
Berlin, Germany
Jul 12
La Maroquinerie
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 13
Tolhuistuin
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jul 15
Electric Brixton
London, England, United Kingdom
When do Léon 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
We recommend following Léon on her social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
