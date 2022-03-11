View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Léon Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

'Fade Into a Dream' shows in America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 11, 2022

Swedish artist Lotta Lindgren, who goes by the name Léon, has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with the song "Fade Into a Dream" from her new album Circles.

The newly announced shows are set from May into July at mid-sized venues across North America and Europe. The opening act on the American dates will be Catie Turner. Before then, Léon plans to perform at a couple of festivals.

Leon Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 29
Leon and Catie Turner
Leon and Catie Turner at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Leon All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 13
to
May 14
Tecate Emblema
Tecate Emblema at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
May 27
to
May 29
Forecastle Festival
Forecastle Festival at Louisville Waterfront Park
Louisville Waterfront Park Louisville, KY
May 30
Leon and Catie Turner
Leon and Catie Turner at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
May 31
Leon and Catie Turner
Leon and Catie Turner at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Jun 1
Leon and Catie Turner
Leon and Catie Turner at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Jun 3
Leon and Catie Turner
Leon and Catie Turner at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Jun 4
Leon and Catie Turner
Leon and Catie Turner at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 6
Leon and Catie Turner
Leon and Catie Turner at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Jun 7
Leon and Catie Turner
Leon and Catie Turner at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Jun 9
Leon and Catie Turner
Leon and Catie Turner at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Jun 10
Leon and Catie Turner
Leon and Catie Turner at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Jun 11
Leon and Catie Turner
Leon and Catie Turner at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Jun 15
Leon and Catie Turner
Leon and Catie Turner at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jun 17
Leon and Catie Turner
Leon and Catie Turner at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Jun 18
Leon and Catie Turner
Leon and Catie Turner at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Jun 19
Leon and Catie Turner
Leon and Catie Turner at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Jun 21
Leon and Catie Turner
Leon and Catie Turner at Plaza LIVE Orlando
Plaza LIVE Orlando Orlando, FL
Jun 22
Leon and Catie Turner
Leon and Catie Turner at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Jun 24
Leon and Catie Turner
Leon and Catie Turner at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Jun 25
Leon and Catie Turner
Leon and Catie Turner at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Jun 26
Leon and Catie Turner
Leon and Catie Turner at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Jun 28
Leon and Catie Turner
Leon and Catie Turner at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jun 29
Leon and Catie Turner
Leon and Catie Turner at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Jun 30
Leon and Catie Turner
Leon and Catie Turner at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Jul 6
Leon
Leon at Berns
Berns Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Jul 7
Leon
Leon at Parkteatret Scene
Parkteatret Scene Oslo, Norway
Jul 8
Leon
Leon at Pumpehuset
Pumpehuset København V, Denmark
Jul 10
Leon
Leon at Frannz Club
Frannz Club Berlin, Germany
Jul 12
Leon
Leon at La Maroquinerie
La Maroquinerie Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 13
Leon
Leon at Tolhuistuin
Tolhuistuin Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jul 15
Leon
Leon at Electric Brixton
Electric Brixton London, England, United Kingdom
When do Léon 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Léon on her social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Léon's Zumic artist page.

1
115
artists
Leon
genres
Indie Pop Pop Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Leon
Leon
Jun
29
Leon and Catie Turner
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Stream Bonnaroo 2017 For Free This Weekend on Redbull.TV and YouTube [Live Video + Full Webcast Schedule]
June 7, 2017
Stream Bonnaroo 2017 For Free This Weekend on Redbull.TV and YouT...
Music Electronic Hip Hop Indie Pop Rock Angélique Kidjo Bad Suns BadBadNotGood Big Gigantic Borgore Claude Vonstroke Cold War Kids Deap Vally EDEN Flatbush Zombies Flume Francis and The Lights Gallant Ganja White Night GETTER Glass Animals Goldfish Greensky Bluegrass Haywyre Hippo Campus Illenium innanet james James Vincent McMorrow Joseph Kevin Morby Leon Lorde Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Luke Combs Margo Price Marshmello MATOMA Mondo Cozmo NGHTMRE Ookay Portugal. The Man Preservation Hall Jazz Band Rainbow Kitten Surprise Red Hot Chili Peppers Rezz Royal Blood Stick Figure Tegan and Sara The Front Bottoms The Orwells The Strumbellas Turkuaz Twiddle Umphrey's McGee Vanic Welles White Reaper Yellow Claw Live Performance (Video)
1
1545
Back to top
seating chart