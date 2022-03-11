Léon Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Swedish artist Lotta Lindgren, who goes by the name Léon, has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with the song "Fade Into a Dream" from her new album Circles.

The newly announced shows are set from May into July at mid-sized venues across North America and Europe. The opening act on the American dates will be Catie Turner. Before then, Léon plans to perform at a couple of festivals.

Leon All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Léon 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Léon on her social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

