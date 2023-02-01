Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade have shared 2023 tour dates, billed as Summer of Green.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues coast to coast from May into July. The opening acts on select dates will be Fishbone, Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Neal Francis, The Budos Band, W.I.T.C.H, or Moon Duo. The band includes Les Claypool on bass, Sean Lennon on guitar, Harry Waters on keys, Paolo Baldi on drums, Skerik on saxophone, and Mike Dillon on percussion. According to a post on the band's social media, "Each night will include a full performance of Pink Floyd’s iconic album, Animals.

When do Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WHAMOLA. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

