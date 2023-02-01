View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Summer of Green' tour in North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 1, 2023

Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade have shared 2023 tour dates, billed as Summer of Green.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues coast to coast from May into July. The opening acts on select dates will be Fishbone, Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Neal Francis, The Budos Band, W.I.T.C.H, or Moon Duo. The band includes Les Claypool on bass, Sean Lennon on guitar, Harry Waters on keys, Paolo Baldi on drums, Skerik on saxophone, and Mike Dillon on percussion. According to a post on the band's social media, "Each night will include a full performance of Pink Floyd’s iconic album, Animals.

When do Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WHAMOLA. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 23
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Neal Francis
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Neal Francis at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Jun 24
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Neal Francis
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Neal Francis at NYCB Theatre at Westbury
NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY

Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 17
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Fishbone
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Fishbone at Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Harrah's Lake Tahoe Stateline, NV
May 19
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Fishbone
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Fishbone at Blue Note Napa
Blue Note Napa Napa, CA
May 20
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Fishbone
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Fishbone at Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium
Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium Santa Cruz, CA
May 21
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Fishbone
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Fishbone at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
May 23
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Fishbone
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Fishbone at Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT Utah, United States
May 24
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Fishbone
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Fishbone at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
May 26
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade at Grinders KC
Grinders KC Kansas City, MO
May 26
to
May 28
Summer Camp Music Festival
Summer Camp Music Festival at Three Sisters Park
Three Sisters Park Chillicothe, IL
May 28
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Neal Francis
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Neal Francis at Iroquois Amphitheater
Iroquois Amphitheater Louisville, KY
May 30
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Neal Francis
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Neal Francis at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
May 31
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Neal Francis
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Neal Francis at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jun 1
to
Jun 3
Mountain Music Festival
Mountain Music Festival at ACE Adventure Resort
ACE Adventure Resort Oak Hill, WV
Jun 2
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Neal Francis
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Neal Francis at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Jun 6
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Jerry Harrison, and Adrian Belew
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Jerry Harrison, and Adrian Belew at Brown's Island
Brown's Island Richmond, VA
Jun 7
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Jerry Harrison, and Adrian Belew
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Jerry Harrison, and Adrian Belew at Duke Energy Center Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
Duke Energy Center Raleigh Memorial Auditorium Raleigh, NC
Jun 9
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Jerry Harrison, and Adrian Belew
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Jerry Harrison, and Adrian Belew at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Jun 10
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Jerry Harrison, and Adrian Belew
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Jerry Harrison, and Adrian Belew at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jun 11
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Jerry Harrison, and Adrian Belew
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Jerry Harrison, and Adrian Belew at Township Auditorium
Township Auditorium Columbia, SC
Jun 13
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Jerry Harrison, and Adrian Belew
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Jerry Harrison, and Adrian Belew at Music Hall at Fair Park
Music Hall at Fair Park Dallas, TX
Jun 14
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Jerry Harrison, and Adrian Belew
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Jerry Harrison, and Adrian Belew at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Jun 16
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Jerry Harrison, and Adrian Belew
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Jerry Harrison, and Adrian Belew at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Jun 17
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Jerry Harrison, and Adrian Belew
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Jerry Harrison, and Adrian Belew at Mardi Gras World
Mardi Gras World New Orleans, LA
Jun 19
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Jerry Harrison, and Adrian Belew
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Jerry Harrison, and Adrian Belew at Saenger Theatre Mobile
Saenger Theatre Mobile Mobile, AL
Jun 20
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Jerry Harrison, and Adrian Belew
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Jerry Harrison, and Adrian Belew at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center Tampa, FL
Jun 22
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and W.I.T.C.H
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and W.I.T.C.H at The Lyric
The Lyric Baltimore, MD
Jun 23
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Neal Francis
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Neal Francis at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Jun 24
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Neal Francis
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Neal Francis at NYCB Theatre at Westbury
NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY
Jun 26
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Neal Francis
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Neal Francis at Pines Theater at Look Park
Pines Theater at Look Park Northampton, MA
Jun 28
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and The Budos Band
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and The Budos Band at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Jun 29
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and The Budos Band
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and The Budos Band at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Peach Music Festival
Peach Music Festival at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain Scranton, PA
Jul 2
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and The Budos Band
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and The Budos Band at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Jul 3
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and The Budos Band
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and The Budos Band at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Jul 7
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Moon Duo
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Moon Duo at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jul 8
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Moon Duo
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Moon Duo at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Jul 9
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Moon Duo
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Moon Duo at McMenamins Grand Lodge
McMenamins Grand Lodge Forest Grove, OR
Jul 11
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Moon Duo
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Moon Duo at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Jul 13
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Moon Duo
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Moon Duo at Madonna Inn Meadows
Madonna Inn Meadows San Luis Obispo, CA
Jul 14
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Jul 15
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Moon Duo
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Moon Duo at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ

We recommend following Les Claypool on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade's Zumic artist page.

2
378
artists
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade
genres
Classic Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade
Jun
23
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Neal Francis
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Jun
24
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Neal Francis
NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart