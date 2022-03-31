View all results for 'alt'
Less Than Jake Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Delivering ska punk to Europe and America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 31, 2022

This week, Florida band Less Than Jake added 2022 tour dates to their schedule, billed as Back for the Attack.

The newly announced shows are set for June and July at large-scale American venues. Helping to celebrate Less than Jake's 30th anniversary as a band on tour will be an excitable lineup of opening bands featuring Bowling for Soup, The Aquabats, and / or Mom Rock. The band is currently on tour in the UK and plan to return to Europe for more touring in October and November.

When do Less Than Jake 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 1. Presales for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio are currently underway. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is PEZCORE. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Less Than Jake All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 1
Less Than Jake, Skinny Lister, The Toasters, and Millie Manders And The Shutup
Less Than Jake, Skinny Lister, The Toasters, and Millie Manders And The Shutup at O2 City Hall, Newcastle
O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Apr 1
Less Than Jake, Skinny Lister, The Toasters, and Millie Manders And The Shutup
Less Than Jake, Skinny Lister, The Toasters, and Millie Manders And The Shutup at O2 City Hall, Newcastle
O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Apr 2
Less Than Jake, Skinny Lister, The Toasters, and Millie Manders And The Shutup
Less Than Jake, Skinny Lister, The Toasters, and Millie Manders And The Shutup at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Apr 2
Less Than Jake and Skinny Lister
Less Than Jake and Skinny Lister at O2 Academy Leeds
Rescheduled
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Apr 3
Less Than Jake, Skinny Lister, The Toasters, and Millie Manders And The Shutup
Less Than Jake, Skinny Lister, The Toasters, and Millie Manders And The Shutup at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 3
Less Than Jake, Skinny Lister, The Toasters, and Millie Manders And The Shutup
Less Than Jake, Skinny Lister, The Toasters, and Millie Manders And The Shutup at O2 Ritz Manchester
Rescheduled
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 5
Less Than Jake, Skinny Lister, The Toasters, and Millie Manders And The Shutup
Less Than Jake, Skinny Lister, The Toasters, and Millie Manders And The Shutup at O2 Academy Leicester
O2 Academy Leicester Leicester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 6
Less Than Jake, Skinny Lister, The Toasters, and Millie Manders And The Shutup
Less Than Jake, Skinny Lister, The Toasters, and Millie Manders And The Shutup at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 7
Less Than Jake, Skinny Lister and The Toasters
Less Than Jake, Skinny Lister and The Toasters at O2 Academy Bournemouth
O2 Academy Bournemouth Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Apr 7
Less Than Jake
Less Than Jake at O2 Academy Bournemouth
O2 Academy Bournemouth Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Apr 8
Less Than Jake, Skinny Lister and The Toasters
Less Than Jake, Skinny Lister and The Toasters at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Apr 8
Less Than Jake, Skinny Lister, and The Bombpops
Less Than Jake, Skinny Lister, and The Bombpops at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Apr 9
Less Than Jake, Skinny Lister, The Toasters, and Millie Manders And The Shutup
Less Than Jake, Skinny Lister, The Toasters, and Millie Manders And The Shutup at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
May 28
15th Annual Hurricane Party
15th Annual Hurricane Party at West End Trading Company
West End Trading Company Sanford, FL
Jun 5
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Craig's Brother, and Much The Same
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Craig's Brother, and Much The Same at Club Soda
Club Soda Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 22
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Jun 23
Less Than Jake, Bowling For Soup, The Aquabats, and Mom Rock
Less Than Jake, Bowling For Soup, The Aquabats, and Mom Rock at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Jun 24
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Jun 25
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Jun 26
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats at Palladium
Palladium Worcester, MA
Jun 28
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Jun 29
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats at Webster Theater
Webster Theater Hartford, CT
Jun 30
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Jul 1
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 2
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Jul 3
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jul 5
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
Jul 6
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Jul 7
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Jul 8
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Jul 9
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats
Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and The Aquabats at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Oct 12
Less Than Jake and The Suicide Machines
Less Than Jake and The Suicide Machines at Le Gibus Live
Le Gibus Live Paris, IDF, France
Oct 13
Less Than Jake and The Suicide Machines
Less Than Jake and The Suicide Machines at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 14
Less Than Jake, The Suicide Machines, and Wonk Unit
Less Than Jake, The Suicide Machines, and Wonk Unit at De Loods
De Loods Aarschot, Vlaams Gewest, Belgium
Oct 15
Less Than Jake and Tequila And The Sunrise Gang
Less Than Jake and Tequila And The Sunrise Gang at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
Oct 16
Less Than Jake and Tequila And The Sunrise Gang
Less Than Jake and Tequila And The Sunrise Gang at Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Schlachthof Wiesbaden Wiesbaden, HE, Alemania
Oct 18
Less Than Jake and Tequila And The Sunrise Gang
Less Than Jake and Tequila And The Sunrise Gang at Z-Bau
Z-Bau Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Oct 19
Less Than Jake and Tequila And The Sunrise Gang
Less Than Jake and Tequila And The Sunrise Gang at Felsenkeller Leipzig
Felsenkeller Leipzig Leipzig, SN, Germany
Oct 20
Less Than Jake and Tequila And The Sunrise Gang
Less Than Jake and Tequila And The Sunrise Gang at 60er Jahre Halle, Faust
60er Jahre Halle, Faust Hannover, NDS, Germany
Oct 21
Less Than Jake and Tequila And The Sunrise Gang
Less Than Jake and Tequila And The Sunrise Gang at SO 36
SO 36 Berlin, Germany
Oct 22
Less Than Jake and Tequila And The Sunrise Gang
Less Than Jake and Tequila And The Sunrise Gang at Gruenspan
Gruenspan Hamburg, HH, Germany
Oct 23
Less Than Jake and Tequila And The Sunrise Gang
Less Than Jake and Tequila And The Sunrise Gang at Stary Klasztor
Stary Klasztor Wrocław, Dolnośląskie, Poland
Oct 25
Less Than Jake and Elvis Jackson
Less Than Jake and Elvis Jackson at Futurum Music Bar
Futurum Music Bar Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Oct 26
Less Than Jake and Elvis Jackson
Less Than Jake and Elvis Jackson at A38 Ship
A38 Ship Budapest, Hungary
Oct 27
Less Than Jake and Tequila And The Sunrise Gang
Less Than Jake and Tequila And The Sunrise Gang at Backstage Halle
Backstage Halle München, BY, Germany
Oct 28
Less Than Jake and Elvis Jackson
Less Than Jake and Elvis Jackson at Kino Siska
Kino Siska Ljubljana, Slovenia
Oct 29
Less Than Jake, Elvis Jackson, and Bad Cop/Bad Cop
Less Than Jake, Elvis Jackson, and Bad Cop/Bad Cop at Sbamoween
Sbamoween Linz, Upper Austria, Austria
Oct 30
Less Than Jake and Elvis Jackson
Less Than Jake and Elvis Jackson at Bloom
Bloom Mezzago, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 31
Less Than Jake and Bad Cop/Bad Cop
Less Than Jake and Bad Cop/Bad Cop at Club Vaudeville
Club Vaudeville Lindau (Bodensee), BY, Germany
Nov 2
Less Than Jake and Elvis Jackson
Less Than Jake and Elvis Jackson at Dynamo
Dynamo Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Nov 3
Less Than Jake and Bad Cop/Bad Cop
Less Than Jake and Bad Cop/Bad Cop at Connexion Live
Connexion Live Toulouse, Occitanie, France
Nov 4
Less Than Jake and Bad Cop/Bad Cop
Less Than Jake and Bad Cop/Bad Cop at Stage Live
Stage Live Bilbo, PV, Spain
Nov 5
Less Than Jake and Bad Cop/Bad Cop
Less Than Jake and Bad Cop/Bad Cop at Nazca Club
Nazca Club Madrid, MD, Spain
Nov 6
Less Than Jake and Bad Cop/Bad Cop
Less Than Jake and Bad Cop/Bad Cop at Estraperlo - Club del Ritme
Estraperlo - Club del Ritme Badalona, CT, Spain

Before getting your mosh on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

We recommend following Less Than Jake on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Less Than Jake's Zumic artist page.

