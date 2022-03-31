Less Than Jake Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Florida band Less Than Jake added 2022 tour dates to their schedule, billed as Back for the Attack.

The newly announced shows are set for June and July at large-scale American venues. Helping to celebrate Less than Jake's 30th anniversary as a band on tour will be an excitable lineup of opening bands featuring Bowling for Soup, The Aquabats, and / or Mom Rock. The band is currently on tour in the UK and plan to return to Europe for more touring in October and November.

When do Less Than Jake 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 1. Presales for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio are currently underway. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is PEZCORE. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

