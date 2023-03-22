Less Than Jake Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ska punk outfit Less Than Jake have added 2023 tour dates. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of their album Hello Rockview, the band will play the LP in full during shows billed as Welcome To Rockview.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized venues across North America in July and August with opening acts on select dates including Voodoo Glow Skulls, The Toasters, The Pink Spiders, Spring Heeled Jack, Devon Kay, and / or The Venomous Pinks.

In May, Less Than Jake have shows and festival performances in Europe, including opening slots for NOFX and Anti-Flag. LTJ also plan to perform at Punk in Drublic in September and When We Were Young in October.

When do Less Than Jake 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Less Than Jake All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Less Than Jake on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Less Than Jake's Zumic artist page.

Editor's note: This article was updated on March 22, 2023 at 12:19 pm ET.