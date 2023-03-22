View all results for 'alt'
Less Than Jake Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Welcome To Rockview' anniversary shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 22, 2023

Ska punk outfit Less Than Jake have added 2023 tour dates. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of their album Hello Rockview, the band will play the LP in full during shows billed as Welcome To Rockview.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized venues across North America in July and August with opening acts on select dates including Voodoo Glow Skulls, The Toasters, The Pink Spiders, Spring Heeled Jack, Devon Kay, and / or The Venomous Pinks.

In May, Less Than Jake have shows and festival performances in Europe, including opening slots for NOFX and Anti-Flag. LTJ also plan to perform at Punk in Drublic in September and When We Were Young in October.

When do Less Than Jake 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Less Than Jake Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 15
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Springheeled Jack
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Springheeled Jack at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Jul 16
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Springheeled Jack
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Springheeled Jack at House of Independents
House of Independents Asbury Park, NJ

Less Than Jake All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 26
NOFX, Less Than Jake, Lagwagon, and Comeback Kid
NOFX, Less Than Jake, Lagwagon, and Comeback Kid at Temple Newsam
Temple Newsam Leeds, England, United Kingdom
May 27
Slam Dunk Festival South
Slam Dunk Festival South at Hatfield Park
Hatfield Park Hatfield, England, United Kingdom
May 28
Slam Dunk Festival North
Slam Dunk Festival North at Temple Newsam
Temple Newsam Leeds, England, United Kingdom
May 30
Less Than Jake and Bowling For Soup
Less Than Jake and Bowling For Soup at Essigfabrik
Essigfabrik Köln, NRW, Germany
May 31
Less Than Jake and Bowling For Soup
Less Than Jake and Bowling For Soup at Backstage Halle
Backstage Halle München, BY, Germany
Jun 1
to
Jun 3
Slam Dunk Festival - Italy
Slam Dunk Festival - Italy at Beky Bay
Beky Bay Igea Marina, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Sbam Fest
Sbam Fest at Pichlinger See
Pichlinger See Linz, Upper Austria, Austria
Jun 5
Anti-Flag and Less Than Jake
Anti-Flag and Less Than Jake at Dürer Kert - Budapest
Dürer Kert - Budapest Budapest, Hungary
Jun 6
Less Than Jake
Less Than Jake at Futurum Music Bar
Futurum Music Bar Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Greenfield Festival
Greenfield Festival at Interlaken, Switzerland
Interlaken, Switzerland Interlaken, BE, Switzerland
Jun 9
Less Than Jake
Less Than Jake at Substage
Substage Karlsruhe, BW, Germany
Jun 10
Less Than Jake
Less Than Jake at Fabrik Hamburg
Fabrik Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 11
Less Than Jake
Less Than Jake at Columbia Theater
Columbia Theater Berlin, Germany
Jun 13
Less Than Jake
Less Than Jake at Colos - Saal
Colos - Saal Aschaffenburg, BY, Germany
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Hellfest
Hellfest at Hellfest
Hellfest Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting at Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 24
to
Jun 25
Punk in Drublic Columbus
Punk in Drublic Columbus at Legend Valley Music Center
Legend Valley Music Center Thornville, OH
Jul 6
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and The Pink Spiders
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and The Pink Spiders at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Jul 7
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and The Pink Spiders
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and The Pink Spiders at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Jul 8
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and The Pink Spiders
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and The Pink Spiders at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
Jul 9
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and The Pink Spiders
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and The Pink Spiders at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Jul 11
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and The Pink Spiders
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and The Pink Spiders at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Jul 12
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and The Pink Spiders
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and The Pink Spiders at Mr Small's Theater
Mr Small's Theater Millvale, PA
Jul 13
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Springheeled Jack
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Springheeled Jack at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Jul 14
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Springheeled Jack
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Springheeled Jack at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jul 15
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Springheeled Jack
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Springheeled Jack at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Jul 16
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Springheeled Jack
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Springheeled Jack at House of Independents
House of Independents Asbury Park, NJ
Jul 18
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Devon Kay
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Devon Kay at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Jul 19
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Devon Kay and the Solutions
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Devon Kay and the Solutions at Elevation 27
Elevation 27 Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 20
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Devon Kay and the Solutions
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Devon Kay and the Solutions at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Jul 21
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Devon Kay and the Solutions
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Devon Kay and the Solutions at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Jul 22
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Devon Kay and the Solutions
Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Devon Kay and the Solutions at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Aug 11
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and Devon Kay and the Solutions
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and Devon Kay and the Solutions at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Aug 12
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and Devon Kay and the Solutions
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and Devon Kay and the Solutions at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Aug 13
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and Devon Kay and the Solutions
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and Devon Kay and the Solutions at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Aug 15
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and Devon Kay and the Solutions
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and Devon Kay and the Solutions at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Aug 16
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and Devon Kay and the Solutions
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and Devon Kay and the Solutions at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 18
Less Than Jake, The Toasters and Devon Kay and the Solutions
Less Than Jake, The Toasters and Devon Kay and the Solutions at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Aug 19
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and Devon Kay and the Solutions
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and Devon Kay and the Solutions at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 21
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and Devon Kay and the Solutions
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and Devon Kay and the Solutions at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Aug 22
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and The Venomous Pinks
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and The Venomous Pinks at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Aug 24
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and The Venomous Pinks
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and The Venomous Pinks at Great American Music Hall
Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA
Aug 25
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and The Venomous Pinks
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and The Venomous Pinks at Echoplex
Echoplex Los Angeles, CA
Aug 26
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and The Venomous Pinks
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and The Venomous Pinks at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Aug 27
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and The Venomous Pinks
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and The Venomous Pinks at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Aug 29
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and The Venomous Pinks
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and The Venomous Pinks at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Aug 30
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and The Venomous Pinks
Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and The Venomous Pinks at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Sep 30
Punk in Drublic - NOFX
Punk in Drublic - NOFX at Vinoy Park
Vinoy Park Saint Petersburg, FL
Oct 21
to
Oct 22
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Less Than Jake on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Less Than Jake's Zumic artist page.

Editor's note: This article was updated on March 22, 2023 at 12:19 pm ET.

