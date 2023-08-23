Letters To Cleo Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Alt-rock veterans Letters To Cleo announced 2023 tour dates.

Three November concerts are planned in Brooklyn, New York City, and Boston, Massachusetts. For these shows, Letters To Cleo will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Aurora Gory Alice by playing the entire album plus other favorites.

When do Letters To Cleo 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin August 24. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

