Lettuce Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Funk jamband Lettuce have added 2023 fall tour dates.
The newly planned concerts are set in October and November at venues across North America, including a two-night run in Philadelphia. Lettuce have two West Coast shows later this month before festival performances later this summer.
When do Lettuce 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Lettuce All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 23
Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove
San Francisco, CA
Jul 29
Snow Park Amphitheater
Park City, UT
Aug 17
Martin Luther King Jr. Park at Manhattan Square
Rochester, NY
Aug 17
to
Aug 19
Legend Valley Music Center
Thornville, OH
Aug 18
to
Aug 19
Jones Fields
Louisville, KY
Sep 9
to
Sep 10
RISE Recreational Dispensary Mundelein
Mundelein, IL
Oct 5
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Joshua Tree Lake Campground
Joshua Tree, CA
Oct 6
The Observatory
Santa Ana, CA
Oct 6
to
Oct 8
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 26
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Oct 26
to
Oct 29
Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park
Live Oak, FL
Oct 28
The Orange Peel
Asheville, NC
Oct 29
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Raleigh, NC
Oct 31
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
Millvale, PA
Nov 1
The Westcott Theater
Syracuse, NY
Nov 2
Penn's Peak
Jim Thorpe, PA
Nov 3
Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Philadelphia, PA
Nov 4
Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Philadelphia, PA
Nov 7
The Strand
Providence, RI
Nov 8
Higher Ground
South Burlington, VT
Nov 9
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Nov 10
Infinity Music Hall & Bistro
Hartford, CT
Nov 11
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
For the most up-to-date information, follow Lettuce on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
