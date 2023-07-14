View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Lettuce Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Groovin' across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 14, 2023

Funk jamband Lettuce have added 2023 fall tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set in October and November at venues across North America, including a two-night run in Philadelphia. Lettuce have two West Coast shows later this month before festival performances later this summer.

When do Lettuce 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lettuce Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 11
Lettuce at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

Lettuce All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 23
Stern Grove Festival - San Francisco Symphony and Lettuce at Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove
Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove San Francisco, CA
Jul 29
Deer Valley Music Festival - Lettuce and The Utah Symphony at Snow Park Amphitheater
Snow Park Amphitheater Park City, UT
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Block Party Eagle at Downtown Eagle
Downtown Eagle Eagle, CO
Aug 17
Party In The Park - Lettuce at Martin Luther King Jr. Park at Manhattan Square
Martin Luther King Jr. Park at Manhattan Square Rochester, NY
Aug 17
to
Aug 19
Secret Dreams Music & Arts Festival at Legend Valley Music Center
Legend Valley Music Center Thornville, OH
Aug 18
to
Aug 19
The Big Stomp at Jones Fields
Jones Fields Louisville, KY
Sep 9
to
Sep 10
The Miracle in Mundelein at RISE Recreational Dispensary Mundelein
RISE Recreational Dispensary Mundelein Mundelein, IL
Oct 5
Lettuce at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Joshua Tree Music Festival at Joshua Tree Lake Campground
Joshua Tree Lake Campground Joshua Tree, CA
Oct 6
Lettuce at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Oct 6
to
Oct 8
Reggae Rise Up Las Vegas at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
Oct 26
Lettuce at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Oct 26
to
Oct 29
Suwannee Hulaween Music Festival at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park
Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park Live Oak, FL
Oct 28
Lettuce at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Oct 29
Lettuce at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
Oct 31
Lettuce at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Nov 1
Lettuce at The Westcott Theater
The Westcott Theater Syracuse, NY
Nov 2
Lettuce at Penn's Peak
Penn's Peak Jim Thorpe, PA
Nov 3
Lettuce at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Nov 4
Lettuce at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Nov 7
Lettuce at The Strand
The Strand Providence, RI
Nov 8
Lettuce at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Nov 9
Lettuce at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Nov 10
Lettuce at Infinity Music Hall & Bistro
Infinity Music Hall & Bistro Hartford, CT
Nov 11
Lettuce at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb 25
to
Mar 1
Jam Cruise at MSC Divina
MSC Divina Miami, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lettuce on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Lettuce Zumic artist page.

1
155
artists
Lettuce
genres
Funk Funky Rock Jamband
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Lettuce
Lettuce
Nov 11
to
Nov 11
Lettuce
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" - Lettuce (Tears for Fears Cover) [YouTube Audio Single]
May 24, 2019
"Everybody Wants To Rule The World"
Lettuce (YouTube)
Music Classic Rock Funk Pop Rock Lettuce Tears for Fears Audio Single
2
1543
image for article "The Love You Left Behind" - Lettuce ft Alecia Chakour [SoundCloud Audio Single]
October 14, 2016
"The Love You Left Behind" - Lettuce ft Alecia Chakour [SoundClou...
Music Funk Jamband alecia chakour Lettuce Audio Single Boston, MA New York, NY
1
1401
image for article Brooklyn Comes Alive Music Festival to Feature Talented and Unique Artist Lineups in Williamsburg on October 22, 2016
September 2, 2016
Brooklyn Comes Alive Music Festival to Feature Talented and Uniqu...
News Electronic Funk Jamband Jazz Psychedelic Rock Rock Adam Deitch Aron Magner Jay Lane Joe Russo's Almost Dead John Medeski Lettuce Marc Brownstein Oteil Burbridge Pretty Lights Reed Mathis robert walter Scott Metzger Skerik The Disco Biscuits Todd Stoops Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Comes Alive Kofi Burbridge
3
1269
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart