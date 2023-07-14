Lettuce Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Funk jamband Lettuce have added 2023 fall tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set in October and November at venues across North America, including a two-night run in Philadelphia. Lettuce have two West Coast shows later this month before festival performances later this summer.

When do Lettuce 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lettuce on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

