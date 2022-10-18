Lewis Capaldi Plots 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Alexandra Gavillet

Pop artist Lewis Capaldi has announced 2023 tour dates.

The Scotish singer will begin the newly announced tour with a European leg from January into mid-March. The North American tour leg is set from late March into May, followed by concerts in New Zealand in July. In all, over 55 performances are scheduled.

In addition to the tour, Capaldi announced plans to release his next album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, on May 19. Last month, he shared a music video for "Forget Me" and today shared an acoustic version.

When do Lewis Capaldi 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 21. Presales for American Express / Citi cardholders begin October 19. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 412800 for Citi, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lewis Capaldi All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Lewis Capaldi on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music video for "Forget Me" and check out the acoustic version. For more, check out Lewis Capaldi's Zumic artist page.