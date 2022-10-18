View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Lewis Capaldi Plots 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

World tour; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 18, 2022
Photo Credit: Alexandra Gavillet

Pop artist Lewis Capaldi has announced 2023 tour dates.

The Scotish singer will begin the newly announced tour with a European leg from January into mid-March. The North American tour leg is set from late March into May, followed by concerts in New Zealand in July. In all, over 55 performances are scheduled.

In addition to the tour, Capaldi announced plans to release his next album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, on May 19. Last month, he shared a music video for "Forget Me" and today shared an acoustic version.

When do Lewis Capaldi 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 21. Presales for American Express / Citi cardholders begin October 19. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 412800 for Citi, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lewis Capaldi Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 6
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Lewis Capaldi All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 2
102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball
102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Jan 14
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jan 16
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Utilita Arena Sheffield
Utilita Arena Sheffield Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Jan 18
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jan 19
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at M&S Bank Arena
M&S Bank Arena Port of Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Jan 21
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Utilita Arena
Utilita Arena Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Jan 23
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at P&J Live, Aberdeen
P&J Live, Aberdeen Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 24
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 26
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jan 27
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Jan 29
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at SSE Arena, Belfast
SSE Arena, Belfast Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Jan 30
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Feb 1
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Cardiff Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Feb 2
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Westpoint Arena
Westpoint Arena Exeter, England, United Kingdom
Feb 13
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Torwar
Torwar Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Feb 14
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Feb 16
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Feb 17
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Czechia
Feb 19
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 21
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Feb 23
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Feb 25
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Feb 26
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 28
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Mar 2
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Mar 3
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
Mar 5
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Avicii Arena
Avicii Arena Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Mar 7
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Mar 8
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 10
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Mar 11
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Mar 14
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Mar 15
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Mar 30
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Apr 1
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Apr 3
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Apr 4
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Metropolitan Opera House
Metropolitan Opera House Philadelphia, PA
Apr 6
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Apr 10
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Apr 11
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Apr 14
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Coca-Cola Coliseum
Coca-Cola Coliseum Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 15
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Apr 17
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Apr 19
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Apr 20
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Apr 22
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Apr 25
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 26
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Apr 28
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Theater Of The Clouds
Theater Of The Clouds Portland, OR
Apr 30
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
May 3
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
May 6
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
May 8
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
May 9
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
May 11
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Jul 18
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at Spark Arena
Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand
Jul 19
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi at TSB Bank Arena
TSB Bank Arena Wellington, New Zealand

We recommend following Lewis Capaldi on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music video for "Forget Me" and check out the acoustic version. For more, check out Lewis Capaldi's Zumic artist page.

1
1003
artists
Lewis Capaldi
genres
Pop Singer-Songwriter Soul
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi
Apr
6
Lewis Capaldi
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Niall Horan Sets 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 6, 2019
Niall Horan Sets 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale I...
Tickets Pop Singer-Songwriter Fletcher Lewis Capaldi Niall Horan
1
2472
image for article Jingle Ball 2019 Lineups Revealed for Some Cities: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
September 30, 2019
Jingle Ball 2019 Lineups Revealed for Some Cities: Ticket Presale...
Tickets Pop Pop Rock 5 Seconds of Summer Billie Eilish BTS Camila Cabello Charlie Puth CNCO French Montana Halsey iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Jonas Brothers Katy Perry Khalid Lauv Lewis Capaldi Lil Nas X Lizzo Monsta X Niall Horan Normani Quinn XCII Sam Smith Why Don't We Zara Larsson
1
1957
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart