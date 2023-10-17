View all results for 'alt'
Liam Gallagher Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Definitely Maybe' tour for 30 Years
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published October 17, 2023

Oasis may not be reuniting any time soon, but that's not stopping Liam Gallagher from leaning into the band's rich history.

This week, Liam announced 2024 tour dates during which he and his band will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis' first album, Definitely Maybe. The Definitely Maybe 30 Years tour is planned across the UK and Ireland in June. Large-scale venues will be hosting the concerts in Sheffield, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Dublin. According to Liam's social media post, he will perform "the entire album played in full as well as select b sides from the era."

The original 1994 album quickly made Oasis one of the leading '90s British rock bands with songs like "Rock 'n' Roll Star," "Live Forever," and "Supersonic." After the success of the album, the group released five singles with b-sides that same year, leading up to their 1995 mega-hit LP (What's The Story) Morning Glory? For those curious about what other songs to expect on this tour, a box set of singles and b-sides was released in 1996, and much of that material is available on the deluxe version of Definitely Maybe that came out in 2014 and is available on major streaming services.

When do Liam Gallagher 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales for local venues / radio begin October 18. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Liam Gallagher All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 1
Liam Gallagher at Utilita Arena Sheffield
Utilita Arena Sheffield Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Jun 3
Liam Gallagher at Utilita Arena Cardiff
Utilita Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 6
Liam Gallagher at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 7
Liam Gallagher at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 10
Liam Gallagher at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 15
Liam Gallagher at Co-op Live Arena
Co-op Live Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Liam Gallagher at Co-op Live Arena
Co-op Live Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 19
Liam Gallagher at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 20
Liam Gallagher at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 23
Liam Gallagher at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 24
Liam Gallagher at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 27
Liam Gallagher at Co-op Live Arena
Co-op Live Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Liam Gallagher on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Liam Gallagher's Zumic artist page.

