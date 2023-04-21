Life of Agony Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, Life of Agony added North American 2023 tour dates in August with opening act Sick of it All. Billed as a 30th Anniversary World Tour, Life of Agony will perform their 1993 debut album, River Runs Red, in full.
In the coming months, Life of Agony have festival performances and headlining shows in Europe. After the new August dates, LOA will return to Europe for a tour with Prong and Tarah Who?
Life of Agony Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 27
The Knockdown Center
Maspeth, NY
Life of Agony All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 26
to
May 28
Romexpo
București, Municipiul București, Romania
Jun 2
to
Jun 3
Dauwpop Terrein
Haarle, OV, Netherlands
Jun 2
to
Jun 3
Eiland Buitenvest
Hulst, ZE, Netherlands
Jun 14
to
Jun 17
Copenhagen, DK
Denmark, Europe
Jul 5
to
Jul 8
Rockharz Open Air
Ballenstedt, SA, Germany
Jul 9
Metropool
Hengelo, Overste, Netherlands
Jul 11
Hirsch
Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jul 12
JUNKYARD OPEN AIR
Dortmund, NRW, Germany
Jul 14
Motorcycle Jamboree
Jüterbog, BB, Germany
Aug 8
The Chance Theater - NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Aug 8
to
Aug 11
Clearfield County Fair
Clearfield, PA
Aug 9
Brighton Music Hall
Boston, MA
Aug 11
Broken Goblet Brewing
Croydon, PA
Aug 13
Small's Bar
Hamtramck, MI
Aug 15
The Pyramid Scheme
Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 19
HI-FI Annex
Indianapolis, IN
Aug 26
Anchor Rock Club
Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 27
The Knockdown Center
Maspeth, NY
Nov 1
Carlswerk Viktoria
Köln, Germany
Nov 3
Pumpehuset
København V, Denmark
Nov 4
Brewhouse
Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, Sweden
Nov 6
John Dee
Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
Nov 7
Slaktkyrkan
Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Nov 9
Täubchenthal
Leipzig, SN, Germany
Nov 10
Klub Fleda
Brno, Czech Republic
Nov 11
Collosseum
Kosice, Košický kraj, Slovakia
Nov 13
Posthof
Linz, Oberösterreich, Austria
Nov 14
PPC - Project Pop Culture
Graz, Steiermark, Austria
Nov 15
Olympiahalle
Innsbruck, Tirol, Austria
Nov 17
Concertzaal Vooruit
Gent, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Nov 18
to
Nov 19
Klokgebouw
Eindhoven, NB, Netherlands
When do Life of Agony 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Life of Agony on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Life of Agony Zumic artist page.