Life of Agony Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

30th anniversary world tour, Sick of it All opening
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 21, 2023

This week, Life of Agony added North American 2023 tour dates in August with opening act Sick of it All. Billed as a 30th Anniversary World Tour, Life of Agony will perform their 1993 debut album, River Runs Red, in full.

In the coming months, Life of Agony have festival performances and headlining shows in Europe. After the new August dates, LOA will return to Europe for a tour with Prong and Tarah Who?

Life of Agony Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 27
Life of Agony and Sick of It All at The Knockdown Center
The Knockdown Center Maspeth, NY

Life of Agony All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 26
to
May 28
Metalhead Meeting Open Air at Romexpo
Romexpo București, Municipiul București, Romania
Jun 2
to
Jun 3
Dauwpop at Dauwpop Terrein
Dauwpop Terrein Haarle, OV, Netherlands
Jun 2
to
Jun 3
Vestrock Festival 2023 at Eiland Buitenvest
Eiland Buitenvest Hulst, ZE, Netherlands
Jun 14
to
Jun 17
Copenhell Music Festival at Copenhagen, DK
Copenhagen, DK Denmark, Europe
Jul 5
to
Jul 8
Rockharz Open Air 2023 at Rockharz Open Air
Rockharz Open Air Ballenstedt, SA, Germany
Jul 9
Life of Agony at Metropool
Metropool Hengelo, Overste, Netherlands
Jul 11
Life of Agony and Black Mirrors at Hirsch
Hirsch Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jul 12
Life of Agony and Black Mirrors at JUNKYARD OPEN AIR
JUNKYARD OPEN AIR Dortmund, NRW, Germany
Jul 14
Life of Agony at Motorcycle Jamboree
Motorcycle Jamboree Jüterbog, BB, Germany
Aug 8
Life of Agony and Sick of It All at The Chance Theater - NY
The Chance Theater - NY Poughkeepsie, NY
Aug 8
to
Aug 11
Upstage Music Festival at Clearfield County Fair
Clearfield County Fair Clearfield, PA
Aug 9
Life of Agony and Sick of It All at Brighton Music Hall
Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA
Aug 11
Life of Agony and Sick of It All at Broken Goblet Brewing
Broken Goblet Brewing Croydon, PA
Aug 13
Life of Agony and Sick of It All at Small's Bar
Small's Bar Hamtramck, MI
Aug 15
Life of Agony and Sick of It All at The Pyramid Scheme
The Pyramid Scheme Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 16
Life of Agony and Sick of It All at Piere's
Piere's Fort Wayne, IN
Aug 18
Life of Agony and Sick of It All at Cobra Lounge
Cobra Lounge Chicago, IL
Aug 19
Life of Agony and Sick of It All at HI-FI Annex
HI-FI Annex Indianapolis, IN
Aug 26
Life of Agony and Sick of It All at Anchor Rock Club
Anchor Rock Club Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 27
Life of Agony and Sick of It All at The Knockdown Center
The Knockdown Center Maspeth, NY
Nov 1
Life of Agony, Prong, and Tarah Who? at Carlswerk Viktoria
Carlswerk Viktoria Köln, Germany
Nov 3
Life of Agony, Prong, and Tarah Who? at Pumpehuset
Pumpehuset København V, Denmark
Nov 4
Life of Agony, Prong, and Tarah Who? at Brewhouse
Brewhouse Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, Sweden
Nov 6
Life of Agony, Prong, and Tarah Who? at John Dee
John Dee Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
Nov 7
Life of Agony, Prong, and Tarah Who? at Slaktkyrkan
Slaktkyrkan Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Nov 9
Life of Agony, Prong, and Tarah Who? at Täubchenthal
Täubchenthal Leipzig, SN, Germany
Nov 10
Life of Agony, Prong, and Tarah Who? at Klub Fleda
Klub Fleda Brno, Czech Republic
Nov 11
Life of Agony, Prong, and Tarah Who? at Collosseum
Collosseum Kosice, Košický kraj, Slovakia
Nov 13
Life of Agony, Prong, and Tarah Who? at Posthof
Posthof Linz, Oberösterreich, Austria
Nov 14
Life of Agony, Prong, and Tarah Who? at PPC - Project Pop Culture
PPC - Project Pop Culture Graz, Steiermark, Austria
Nov 15
Life of Agony, Prong, and Tarah Who? at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle Innsbruck, Tirol, Austria
Nov 17
Life of Agony, Prong, and Tarah Who? at Concertzaal Vooruit
Concertzaal Vooruit Gent, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Nov 18
to
Nov 19
Helldorado 2023 at Klokgebouw
Klokgebouw Eindhoven, NB, Netherlands
When do Life of Agony 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Life of Agony on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

