Life of Agony Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, Life of Agony added North American 2023 tour dates in August with opening act Sick of it All. Billed as a 30th Anniversary World Tour, Life of Agony will perform their 1993 debut album, River Runs Red, in full.

In the coming months, Life of Agony have festival performances and headlining shows in Europe. After the new August dates, LOA will return to Europe for a tour with Prong and Tarah Who?

Life of Agony All Tour Dates and Tickets

