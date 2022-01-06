Like Moths to Flames and Polaris Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Metalcore bands Like Moths to Flames and Polaris have announced details for 2022 co-headlining tour dates. Joining the bill will be Australian band Alpha Wolf and prog metal group Invent Animate.

The newly announced shows are planned in March and April, making stops at mid-sized venues across America. At this time, these are the only scheduled dates Like Moths to Flames have on their schedule.

When do Like Moths to Flames 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 7. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Like Moths to Flames released a new album last November titled Pure Like Porcelain. For more, check out the Like Moths to Flames & Polaris Zumic artist pages.