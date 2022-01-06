View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Like Moths to Flames and Polaris Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining shows with Alpha Wolf & Invent Animate
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 6, 2022

Metalcore bands Like Moths to Flames and Polaris have announced details for 2022 co-headlining tour dates. Joining the bill will be Australian band Alpha Wolf and prog metal group Invent Animate.

The newly announced shows are planned in March and April, making stops at mid-sized venues across America. At this time, these are the only scheduled dates Like Moths to Flames have on their schedule.

Like Moths to Flames Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 25
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY

Like Moths to Flames All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 12
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at The Roxy Theatre
The Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA
Mar 13
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Mar 15
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at The Rock Box
The Rock Box San Antonio, TX
Mar 16
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at Trees
Trees Dallas, TX
Mar 18
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at Henao Art Center
Henao Art Center Orlando, FL
Mar 19
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at Crowbar
Crowbar Tampa, FL
Mar 20
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Mar 22
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent, Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent, Animate at Blind Tiger
Blind Tiger Greensboro, NC
Mar 23
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at Canal Club
Canal Club Richmond, VA
Mar 24
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Mar 25
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Mar 26
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at The Foundry Philadelphia
The Foundry Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 29
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at Theatre Fairmount
Theatre Fairmount Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 30
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at Velvet Underground
Velvet Underground Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 31
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at Montage Music Hall
Montage Music Hall Rochester, NY
Apr 1
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at Enclave
Enclave Pittsburgh, PA
Apr 2
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at The Foundry Concert Club
The Foundry Concert Club Lakewood, OH
Apr 3
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Apr 5
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at Red Flag
Red Flag St. Louis, MO
Apr 6
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at The End
The End Nashville, TN
Apr 7
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at The KING of CLUBS
The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH
Apr 8
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at The Stache
The Stache Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 9
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at Bottom Lounge
Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL
Apr 10
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Amsterdam Bar and Hall Saint Paul, MN
Apr 12
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at Marquis Theater
Marquis Theater Denver, CO
Apr 13
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at The Beehive Salt Lake City
The Beehive Salt Lake City Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 15
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at Goldfield Roseville
Goldfield Roseville Roseville, CA
Apr 16
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate at Chain Reaction
Chain Reaction Anaheim, CA
When do Like Moths to Flames 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 7. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over six months.

We recommend following Like Moths to Flames & Polaris on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Like Moths to Flames released a new album last November titled Pure Like Porcelain. For more, check out the Like Moths to Flames & Polaris Zumic artist pages.

2
193
artists
Like Moths to Flames Polaris
genres
Hard Rock Metal Metalcore
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Like Moths to Flames
Like Moths to Flames
Mar
25
Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Alpha Wolf, and Invent Animate
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
seating chart