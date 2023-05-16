Lil Durk Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lil Durk has announced 2023 tour dates. Billed as Sorry For The Drought, opening acts on select dates include Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and / or DD Osama.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from July into September. Lil Durk also has festival performances at London's Wireless and Miami's Rolling Loud.

When do Lil Durk 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 18. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin May 17. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lil Durk All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lil Durk on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Lil Durk plans to release a new album on May 26 titled Almost Healed. Watch the music video for "All My Life" featuring J. Cole. For more, check out Lil Durk's Zumic artist page.