Lil Durk Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lil Durk has announced 2023 tour dates. Billed as Sorry For The Drought, opening acts on select dates include Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and / or DD Osama.
The newly planned shows are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from July into September. Lil Durk also has festival performances at London's Wireless and Miami's Rolling Loud.
When do Lil Durk 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as May 18. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin May 17. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Lil Durk Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 5
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Aug 8
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Lil Durk All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Finsbury Park
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Sonderfreifläche An Der Messe
München, Germany
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, FL
Jul 28
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Jul 29
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Atlanta, GA
Jul 30
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Aug 1
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 3
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Aug 4
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
Baltimore, MD
Aug 5
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Aug 6
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 8
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Aug 9
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 11
United Center
Chicago, IL
Aug 13
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Aug 15
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Detroit, MI
Aug 16
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 18
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 19
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Aug 21
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Aug 22
Smoothie King Center
New Orleans, LA
Aug 23
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Aug 25
Isleta Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
Aug 29
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Aug 30
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Sep 1
Oakland Arena
Oakland, CA
Sep 2
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Sep 7
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ
For the most up-to-date information, follow Lil Durk on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Lil Durk plans to release a new album on May 26 titled Almost Healed. Watch the music video for "All My Life" featuring J. Cole. For more, check out Lil Durk's Zumic artist page.