Lil Durk Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, DD Osama
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 16, 2023

Lil Durk has announced 2023 tour dates. Billed as Sorry For The Drought, opening acts on select dates include Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and / or DD Osama.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from July into September. Lil Durk also has festival performances at London's Wireless and Miami's Rolling Loud.

When do Lil Durk 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 18. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin May 17. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lil Durk Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Lil Durk All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park
Finsbury Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Rolling Loud Germany at Sonderfreifläche An Der Messe
Sonderfreifläche An Der Messe München, Germany
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
Jul 28
Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jul 29
Lil Durk and DD Osama at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Jul 30
Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 1
Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 3
Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Aug 4
Lil Durk, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Aug 5
Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Aug 6
Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 8
Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Aug 9
Lil Durk, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 11
Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Aug 13
Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 15
Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Aug 16
Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 18
Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 19
Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Aug 21
Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Aug 22
Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Aug 23
Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Aug 25
Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 26
Lil Durk and DD Osama at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Aug 29
Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 30
Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Sep 1
Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Sep 2
Lil Durk and DD Osama at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Sep 6
Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Sep 7
Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lil Durk on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Lil Durk plans to release a new album on May 26 titled Almost Healed. Watch the music video for "All My Life" featuring J. Cole. For more, check out Lil Durk's Zumic artist page.

artists
Lil Durk
genres
Gangster Rap Hip Hop Trap
image for artist Lil Durk
Lil Durk
