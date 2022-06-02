View all results for 'alt'
Lil Durk Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'7220 Deluxe' tour this fall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 2, 2022
Photo credit: Joe Moore | @joemoore724

Lil Durk has added another leg of 2022 tour dates.

In conjunction with Durk's 7220 album released earlier this year, the newly announced headlining shows are scheduled across North American venues in September and October. Before then, the Chicago-born rapper will appear at music festivals and headlining shows in Las Vegas, Minneapolis, and Boston.

When do Lil Durk 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 3. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lil Durk All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 12
HOT 97 Summer Jam
HOT 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Jun 17
Lil Durk
Lil Durk at Thomas & Mack Center
Thomas & Mack Center Las Vegas, NV
Jun 25
to
Jun 26
OH MY 2022
OH MY 2022 at De Kuip
De Kuip Netherlands
Jul 2
Rod Wave, Lil Durk, and Kash Doll
Rod Wave, Lil Durk, and Kash Doll at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Gopuff delivers Wireless
Gopuff delivers Wireless at Finsbury Park
Finsbury Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 8
Lil Durk
Lil Durk at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Jul 23
Lil Durk, Millyz, Toure, and G Herbo
Lil Durk, Millyz, Toure, and G Herbo at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 17
Lil Durk
Lil Durk at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 18
Lil Durk
Lil Durk at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Sep 20
Lil Durk
Lil Durk at BMO Harris Pavilion
BMO Harris Pavilion Milwaukee, WI
Sep 21
Lil Durk
Lil Durk at Iroquois Amphitheater
Iroquois Amphitheater Louisville, KY
Sep 25
Lil Durk
Lil Durk at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA
Sep 28
Lil Durk
Lil Durk at The Met Philadelphia Parking
The Met Philadelphia Parking Philadelphia, PA
Sep 30
Lil Durk
Lil Durk at Coney Island Amphitheater
Coney Island Amphitheater Brooklyn, NY
Oct 2
Lil Durk
Lil Durk at MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion) Baltimore, MD
Oct 3
Lil Durk
Lil Durk at Echostage
Echostage Washington, D.C.
Oct 5
Lil Durk
Lil Durk at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 6
Lil Durk
Lil Durk at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Oct 7
to
Oct 9
Austin City Limits Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 7
Lil Durk
Lil Durk at Landers Center
Landers Center Southaven, MS
Oct 12
Lil Durk
Lil Durk at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Oct 14
Lil Durk
Lil Durk at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Oct 17
Lil Durk
Lil Durk at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA

Before getting your hip hop on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Lil Durk on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Lil Durk's Zumic artist page.

Lil Durk
Hip Hop
