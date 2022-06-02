Lil Durk Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo credit: Joe Moore | @joemoore724

Lil Durk has added another leg of 2022 tour dates.

In conjunction with Durk's 7220 album released earlier this year, the newly announced headlining shows are scheduled across North American venues in September and October. Before then, the Chicago-born rapper will appear at music festivals and headlining shows in Las Vegas, Minneapolis, and Boston.

When do Lil Durk 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 3. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lil Durk All Tour Dates and Tickets

