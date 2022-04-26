View all results for 'alt'
Lil Nas X Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Long Live Montero Tour' across North America and Europe
Published April 26, 2022

Lil Nas X has announced details for 2022 world tour dates in conjunction with last year's studio album, Montero. Billed as the Long Live Montero Tour, the newly planned shows are set in North American during September and October and Europe in November.

For a world tour, it is a fairly limited schedule with only about 21 concerts booked at medium-to-large venues in major cities on both sides of the Atlantic. According to a press release, this is Lil Nas X's first true tour and fans can expect to hear popular songs from the LP such as "Industry Baby," "Montero," and "That’s What I Want."

When do Lil Nas X 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 29. Presales for VIP packages and Cash App begin April 27. Spotify, Chase cardholder, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lil Nas X Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Lil Nas X All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 6
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Sep 10
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Sep 15
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 18
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 22
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 25
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Sep 27
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Oct 1
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 3
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Oct 4
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at James L Knight Center
James L Knight Center Miami, FL
Oct 18
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Oct 21
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 23
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Nov 8
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Nov 9
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at Max-Schmeling-Halle
Max-Schmeling-Halle Berlin, Germany
Nov 10
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at Sporthalle
Sporthalle Hamburg, Germany
Nov 12
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 14
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Nov 15
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at Palais 12
Palais 12 Bruxelles, Belgium
Nov 17
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain

We recommend following Lil Nas X on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Lil Nas X Zumic artist page.

Sep
20
Lil Nas X
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
