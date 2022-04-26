Lil Nas X Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lil Nas X has announced details for 2022 world tour dates in conjunction with last year's studio album, Montero. Billed as the Long Live Montero Tour, the newly planned shows are set in North American during September and October and Europe in November.

For a world tour, it is a fairly limited schedule with only about 21 concerts booked at medium-to-large venues in major cities on both sides of the Atlantic. According to a press release, this is Lil Nas X's first true tour and fans can expect to hear popular songs from the LP such as "Industry Baby," "Montero," and "That’s What I Want."

When do Lil Nas X 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 29. Presales for VIP packages and Cash App begin April 27. Spotify, Chase cardholder, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Lil Nas X on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

