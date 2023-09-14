View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Lil Skies Plots 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'World Rage' tour in the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 14, 2023

Rapper Lil Skies announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as the World Rage Tour, new concerts are planned in October and November at North American venues coast-to-coast. According to promotional material, he will be joined by a special guest.

Lil Skies Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 30
Lil Skies at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Lil Skies All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 29
Lil Skies at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Oct 30
Lil Skies at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Oct 31
Lil Skies at Center Stage Theater
Center Stage Theater Atlanta, GA
Nov 2
Lil Skies at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Nov 3
Lil Skies at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Nov 6
Lil Skies at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Nov 8
Lil Skies at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Nov 9
Lil Skies at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Nov 12
Lil Skies at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Nov 15
Lil Skies at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom Denver, CO
When do Lil Skies 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lil Skies on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Lil Skies Zumic artist page.

1
242
artists
Lil Skies
genres
Emo Trap Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop Trap
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Lil Skies
Lil Skies
Oct
30
Lil Skies
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Lil Pump and Lil Skies Plan 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 27, 2019
Lil Pump and Lil Skies Plan 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code ...
Tickets Hip Hop Lil Pump Lil Skies
1
1363
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart