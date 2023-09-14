Lil Skies Plots 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rapper Lil Skies announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as the World Rage Tour, new concerts are planned in October and November at North American venues coast-to-coast. According to promotional material, he will be joined by a special guest.

When do Lil Skies 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lil Skies on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

