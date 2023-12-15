View all results for 'alt'
Lil Tecca Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

'Hvn On Earth Tour' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 15, 2023

Up-and-coming rapper Lil Tecca announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as the Hvn On Earth Tour, new concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in February and March. Nineteen new shows were announced this week, making this his most extensive tour to date. Earlier this year, Lil Tecca released a new album titled Tec.

Dec 22
Lil Tecca at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Feb 23
Lil Tecca at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Dec 22
Lil Tecca at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Feb 14
Lil Tecca at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Feb 16
Lil Tecca at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Feb 18
Lil Tecca at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Feb 20
Lil Tecca at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Feb 21
Lil Tecca at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Feb 23
Lil Tecca at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Feb 25
Lil Tecca at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Feb 27
Lil Tecca at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Feb 28
Lil Tecca at Coca-Cola Coliseum
Coca-Cola Coliseum Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 1
Lil Tecca at Patio Theater
Patio Theater Chicago, IL
Mar 2
Lil Tecca at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Mar 5
Lil Tecca at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Mar 8
Lil Tecca at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 10
Lil Tecca at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Mar 11
Lil Tecca at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Mar 13
Lil Tecca at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Mar 14
Lil Tecca at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Mar 15
to
Mar 17
Rolling Loud California at Hollywood Park Grounds
Hollywood Park Grounds Inglewood, CA
Mar 17
Lil Tecca at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
When do Lil Tecca 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lil Tecca on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Lil Tecca's Zumic artist page.

Lil Tecca
Hip Hop Trap
Feb
23
Lil Tecca
Terminal 5 New York, NY
