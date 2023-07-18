Lil Tjay Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lil Tjay has announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Beat The Odds, the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America, Australia, and New Zealand from September into December. The 22-year-old NYC rapper will be joined by opening artists to be announced later. Before the new shows, Lil Tjay has festival performances this summer in Miami, Finland, and the UK.

When do Lil Tjay 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Chase cardmember, Spotify, TikTok, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase cardmember presale you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lil Tjay All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lil Tjay on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this year, Lil Tjay released a new album titled 222. For more, check out Lil Tjay's Zumic artist page.