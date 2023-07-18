View all results for 'alt'
Lil Tjay Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Beat The Odds' tour this fall
Lil Tjay has announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Beat The Odds, the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America, Australia, and New Zealand from September into December. The 22-year-old NYC rapper will be joined by opening artists to be announced later. Before the new shows, Lil Tjay has festival performances this summer in Miami, Finland, and the UK.

When do Lil Tjay 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Chase cardmember, Spotify, TikTok, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase cardmember presale you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lil Tjay All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
Aug 18
to
Aug 19
Blockfest at Ratinanniemi
Ratinanniemi Tampere, Finland
Aug 24
to
Aug 27
Reading Festival at Richfield Avenue
Richfield Avenue City Centre, England, United Kingdom
Sep 21
Lil Tjay at UPMC Events Center - Moon Twp
UPMC Events Center - Moon Twp Carnot-Moon, PA
Sep 23
Lil Tjay at Total Mortgage Arena
Total Mortgage Arena Bridgeport, CT
Sep 30
Lil Tjay and Killy at Scotiabank Centre
Scotiabank Centre Halifax, NS, Canada
Oct 2
Lil Tjay and Killy at TD Place Stadium (formerly Frank Clair Stadium)
TD Place Stadium (formerly Frank Clair Stadium) Ottawa, ON, Canada
Oct 3
Lil Tjay and Killy at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Oct 5
Lil Tjay and Killy at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Oct 7
Lil Tjay and Killy at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 13
Lil Tjay at Spark Arena
Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand
Oct 14
to
Oct 15
Yours and Owls Festival at University of Wollongong
University of Wollongong Keiraville, NSW, Australia
Oct 17
Lil Tjay at Hordern Pavilion
Hordern Pavilion Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Oct 20
Lil Tjay at Festival Hall Melbourne
Festival Hall Melbourne West Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Oct 21
Lil Tjay at The Fortitude Music Hall
The Fortitude Music Hall Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Nov 22
Lil Tjay at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Nov 24
Lil Tjay at Coca-Cola Coliseum
Coca-Cola Coliseum Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 25
Lil Tjay at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Nov 30
Lil Tjay at Echostage
Echostage Washington, D.C.
Dec 1
Lil Tjay at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Dec 2
Lil Tjay at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Dec 3
Lil Tjay at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Dec 7
Lil Tjay and Karri at Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Veterans Memorial Coliseum Portland, OR
Dec 9
Lil Tjay and Karri at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Dec 14
Lil Tjay and Karri at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Dec 15
Lil Tjay at The Midway - CA
The Midway - CA San Francisco, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lil Tjay on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this year, Lil Tjay released a new album titled 222. For more, check out Lil Tjay's Zumic artist page.

