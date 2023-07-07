Lil Uzi Vert Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Lil Uzi Vert has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Pink Tape.

The newly scheduled concerts are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from October into late November. Before the new shows, Lil Uzi Vert has three festival performances this month in London, Washington, DC, and Miami.

Lil Uzi Vert All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Lil Uzi Vert 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 7. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lil Uzi Vert on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

