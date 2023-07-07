View all results for 'alt'
Lil Uzi Vert Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Pink Tape' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 7, 2023

Lil Uzi Vert has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Pink Tape.

The newly scheduled concerts are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from October into late November. Before the new shows, Lil Uzi Vert has three festival performances this month in London, Washington, DC, and Miami.

Lil Uzi Vert Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 20
Lil Uzi Vert at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

Lil Uzi Vert All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 15
to
Jul 16
Broccoli City Festival at RFK Stadium
RFK Stadium Washington, DC
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
Oct 21
Lil Uzi Vert at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Oct 23
Lil Uzi Vert at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 24
Lil Uzi Vert at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Oct 25
Lil Uzi Vert at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 31
Lil Uzi Vert at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Nov 2
Lil Uzi Vert at Hampton Coliseum
Hampton Coliseum Hampton, VA
Nov 3
Lil Uzi Vert at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Nov 5
Lil Uzi Vert at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Nov 6
Lil Uzi Vert at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Nov 8
Lil Uzi Vert at South Side Ballroom
South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX
Nov 9
Lil Uzi Vert at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Nov 10
Lil Uzi Vert at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Nov 13
Lil Uzi Vert at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Nov 16
Lil Uzi Vert at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 18
Lil Uzi Vert at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA

Lil Uzi Vert at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Nov 22
Lil Uzi Vert at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
When do Lil Uzi Vert 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 7. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lil Uzi Vert on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Lil Uzi Vert's Zumic artist page.

Lil Uzi Vert
image for artist Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Uzi Vert
Nov 20
to
Nov 20
Lil Uzi Vert

