Lil Wayne Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rap star Lil Wayne has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Welcome To Tha Carter Tour.

The newly planned headlining concerts are set at venues across North America in April and May. Twenty-eight new shows are scheduled at this time. Lil Wayne also has a festival performance at California's Rolling Loud in early March.

When do Lil Wayne 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Rolling Loud, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. The Ticketmaster presale password is GOAT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Lil Wayne on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

