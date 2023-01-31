View all results for 'alt'
Lil Wayne Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Welcome To Tha Carter Tour' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 31, 2023

Rap star Lil Wayne has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Welcome To Tha Carter Tour.

The newly planned headlining concerts are set at venues across North America in April and May. Twenty-eight new shows are scheduled at this time. Lil Wayne also has a festival performance at California's Rolling Loud in early March.

When do Lil Wayne 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Rolling Loud, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. The Ticketmaster presale password is GOAT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lil Wayne Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 16
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at The Apollo Theatre
The Apollo Theatre New York, NY

Lil Wayne All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 3
to
Mar 5
Rolling Loud California
Rolling Loud California at Hollywood Park Grounds
Hollywood Park Grounds Inglewood, CA
Apr 4
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Apr 6
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at Scheels Arena
Scheels Arena Fargo, ND
Apr 7
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at Baxter Arena
Baxter Arena Omaha, NE
Apr 8
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Apr 9
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Apr 11
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Apr 12
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 13
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Apr 16
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at The Apollo Theatre
The Apollo Theatre New York, NY
Apr 17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 18
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Apr 20
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Apr 21
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Apr 22
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Apr 24
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Apr 26
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Apr 27
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Apr 28
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Apr 30
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
May 2
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
May 3
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
May 4
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
May 6
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
May 7
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
May 9
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
May 10
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
May 12
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
May 13
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Lil Wayne on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Lil Wayne's Zumic artist page.

