Lil Yachty Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lil Yachty has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his latest album, Let's Start Here.

Billed as The Field Trip Tour, the newly planned shows are set at venues across North America and Europe from September into December. Before the new concerts, Lil Yachty has a number of festival performances in the USA and Europe during the summer months.

When do Lil Yachty 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. American Express cardholder, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is FIELDTRIP. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lil Yachty All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lil Yachty on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

