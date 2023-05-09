View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Lil Yachty Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Field Trip Tour' riding through the USA and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 9, 2023

Lil Yachty has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his latest album, Let's Start Here.

Billed as The Field Trip Tour, the newly planned shows are set at venues across North America and Europe from September into December. Before the new concerts, Lil Yachty has a number of festival performances in the USA and Europe during the summer months.

When do Lil Yachty 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. American Express cardholder, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is FIELDTRIP. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lil Yachty Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 22
Lil Yachty at Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park New York, NY

Lil Yachty All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park
Finsbury Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
Aug 3
to
Aug 6
Lollapalooza at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Osheaga Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park
Golden Gate Park San Francisco, CA
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Thing Festival at Fort Worden
Fort Worden Port Townsend, WA
Aug 31
to
Sep 2
Cala Mijas at Costa Del Sol
Costa Del Sol Málaga, AN, Spain
Sep 21
Lil Yachty at Echostage
Echostage Washington, D.C.
Sep 22
Lil Yachty at Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park New York, NY
Sep 24
Lil Yachty at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 25
Lil Yachty at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Sep 27
Lil Yachty at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Sep 29
Lil Yachty at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Oct 1
Lil Yachty at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Oct 2
Lil Yachty at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 4
Lil Yachty at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Oct 6
to
Oct 15
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 8
Lil Yachty at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Oct 9
Lil Yachty at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Oct 11
Lil Yachty at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Oct 15
Lil Yachty at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Oct 17
Lil Yachty at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Oct 21
Lil Yachty at UBC Thunderbird Arena
UBC Thunderbird Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 22
Lil Yachty at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 26
Lil Yachty at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 27
Lil Yachty at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 29
Lil Yachty at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 31
Lil Yachty at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Nov 2
Lil Yachty at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Nov 4
Lil Yachty at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Nov 5
Lil Yachty at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Nov 22
Lil Yachty at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Nov 24
Lil Yachty at Klubben Fryshuset
Klubben Fryshuset Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Nov 25
Lil Yachty at KB Hallen (DK)
KB Hallen (DK) Frederiksberg, Denmark
Nov 27
Lil Yachty at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Nov 28
Lil Yachty at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Nov 30
Lil Yachty at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 1
Lil Yachty at OVO Arena
OVO Arena London , England, United Kingdom
Dec 3
Lil Yachty at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 4
Lil Yachty at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 6
Lil Yachty at Salle Pleyel
Salle Pleyel Paris, France
Dec 8
Lil Yachty at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Dec 10
Lil Yachty at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Dec 12
Lil Yachty at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Dec 14
Lil Yachty at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Dec 16
Lil Yachty at Komplex 457
Komplex 457 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Dec 17
Lil Yachty at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lil Yachty on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Lil Yachty's Zumic artist page.

1
585
artists
Lil Yachty
genres
Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop Trap
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Lil Yachty
Lil Yachty
Sep
22
Lil Yachty
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Chance The Rapper Reschedules 2019-2020 Tour Dates
October 1, 2019
Chance The Rapper Reschedules 2019-2020 Tour Dates
Tickets Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop Chance The Rapper Lil Yachty Taylor Bennett
1
2368
image for article Lil Yachty Sets 2018 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
August 24, 2018
Lil Yachty Sets 2018 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets Hip Hop Pop Lil Yachty
2
1239
image for article "After The Afterparty" - Charli XCX ft Lil Yachty [YouTube Audio Single]
October 28, 2016
"After The Afterparty" - Charli XCX ft Lil Yachty [YouTube Audio ...
Music Pop Charli XCX Lil Yachty Atlanta, GA Audio Single England
1
1523
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart