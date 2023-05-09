Lil Yachty Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lil Yachty has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his latest album, Let's Start Here.
Billed as The Field Trip Tour, the newly planned shows are set at venues across North America and Europe from September into December. Before the new concerts, Lil Yachty has a number of festival performances in the USA and Europe during the summer months.
When do Lil Yachty 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. American Express cardholder, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is FIELDTRIP. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Lil Yachty All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Finsbury Park
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, FL
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Parc Jean-Drapeau
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Golden Gate Park
San Francisco, CA
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Fort Worden
Port Townsend, WA
Aug 31
to
Sep 2
Costa Del Sol
Málaga, AN, Spain
Sep 21
Echostage
Washington, D.C.
Sep 22
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park
New York, NY
Sep 24
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 27
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Sep 29
Oakdale Theatre
Wallingford, CT
Oct 1
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Oct 2
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 4
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Oct 8
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Oct 9
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
Oct 11
Fillmore New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
Oct 15
Marquee Theatre Tempe
Tempe, AZ
Oct 21
UBC Thunderbird Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 22
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Oct 26
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 27
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 29
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
Oct 31
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Nov 2
Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Nov 5
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Nov 22
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
Nov 24
Klubben Fryshuset
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Nov 25
KB Hallen (DK)
Frederiksberg, Denmark
Nov 27
Columbia Halle
Berlin, Germany
Nov 28
Palladium Köln
Köln, Germany
Nov 30
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 1
OVO Arena
London , England, United Kingdom
Dec 3
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 4
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 6
Salle Pleyel
Paris, France
Dec 8
013
Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Dec 10
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Dec 12
Sala Razzmatazz
Barcelona, Spain
Dec 14
Fabrique
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Dec 16
Komplex 457
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
For the most up-to-date information, follow Lil Yachty on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
