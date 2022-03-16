Limp Bizkit Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

In 2021, Limp Bizkit came back with a new album called STILL SUCKS — their first since 2014. This week, the band added American tour dates in conjunction with the LP. The newly planned shows are set in April and May at large-scale venues coast to coast.

Featuring the classic lineup of Fred Durst, Wes Borland, DJ Lethal, Sam Rivers, and John Otto, Limp Bizkit will be joined by opening acts $not, Wargasm UK, Scowl, Yung Gravy, and / or Dying Wish on select dates. See the ticket links below for the details at each concert. Previously, Limp announced a festival appearance at Mexico's Vive Latino later this month. The band also has plans to tour Europe beginning in July.

When do Limp Bizkit 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales for fan club members, Chase cardholders, and local venues / radio begin March 17. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Limp Bizkit All Tour Dates and Tickets

