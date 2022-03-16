View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

Limp Bizkit Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

"Rollin'" in Europe and America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 16, 2022

In 2021, Limp Bizkit came back with a new album called STILL SUCKS — their first since 2014. This week, the band added American tour dates in conjunction with the LP. The newly planned shows are set in April and May at large-scale venues coast to coast.

Featuring the classic lineup of Fred Durst, Wes Borland, DJ Lethal, Sam Rivers, and John Otto, Limp Bizkit will be joined by opening acts $not, Wargasm UK, Scowl, Yung Gravy, and / or Dying Wish on select dates. See the ticket links below for the details at each concert. Previously, Limp announced a festival appearance at Mexico's Vive Latino later this month. The band also has plans to tour Europe beginning in July.

When do Limp Bizkit 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales for fan club members, Chase cardholders, and local venues / radio begin March 17. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Limp Bizkit Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 13
Limp Bizkit, $not, Wargasm UK, and Scowl
Limp Bizkit, $not, Wargasm UK, and Scowl at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Limp Bizkit All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 19
to
Mar 20
Vive Latino
Vive Latino at Foro Sol
Foro Sol Mexico City, Mexico
Apr 28
Limp Bizkit, $not, Wargasm UK, and Scowl
Limp Bizkit, $not, Wargasm UK, and Scowl at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa Tampa, FL
Apr 30
Limp Bizkit, $not, Wargasm UK, and Scowl
Limp Bizkit, $not, Wargasm UK, and Scowl at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
May 3
Limp Bizkit, $not, Wargasm UK, and Scowl
Limp Bizkit, $not, Wargasm UK, and Scowl at Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center
Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center Norfolk, VA
May 4
Limp Bizkit, $not, Wargasm UK, and Scowl
Limp Bizkit, $not, Wargasm UK, and Scowl at Berglund Center
Berglund Center Roanoke, VA
May 6
Limp Bizkit, $not, Wargasm UK, and Scowl
Limp Bizkit, $not, Wargasm UK, and Scowl at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
May 7
Limp Bizkit, $not, Wargasm UK, and Scowl
Limp Bizkit, $not, Wargasm UK, and Scowl at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
May 10
Limp Bizkit, $not, Wargasm UK, and Scowl
Limp Bizkit, $not, Wargasm UK, and Scowl at Tsongas Center
Tsongas Center Lowell, MA
May 12
Limp Bizkit, $not, Wargasm UK, and Scowl
Limp Bizkit, $not, Wargasm UK, and Scowl at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
May 15
Limp Bizkit, $not, Wargasm UK, and Scowl
Limp Bizkit, $not, Wargasm UK, and Scowl at Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena
Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena Baltimore, MD
May 18
Limp Bizkit, Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, and Wargasm UK
Limp Bizkit, Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, and Wargasm UK at Covelli Centre
Covelli Centre Youngstown, OH
May 19
Limp Bizkit, Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, and Wargasm UK
Limp Bizkit, Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, and Wargasm UK at Dow Event Center
Dow Event Center Saginaw, MI
May 21
Limp Bizkit, Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, and Wargasm UK
Limp Bizkit, Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, and Wargasm UK at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
May 22
Limp Bizkit, Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, and Wargasm UK
Limp Bizkit, Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, and Wargasm UK at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
May 24
Limp Bizkit, Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, and Wargasm UK
Limp Bizkit, Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, and Wargasm UK at Cable Dahmer Arena
Cable Dahmer Arena Independence, MO
May 26
Limp Bizkit, Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, and Wargasm UK
Limp Bizkit, Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, and Wargasm UK at Budweiser Events Center
Budweiser Events Center Loveland, CO
May 28
Limp Bizkit, Dying Wish, and Wargasm UK
Limp Bizkit, Dying Wish, and Wargasm UK at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
May 29
Limp Bizkit, Dying Wish, and Wargasm UK
Limp Bizkit, Dying Wish, and Wargasm UK at Reno Events Center
Reno Events Center Reno, NV
May 31
Limp Bizkit, Dying Wish, and Wargasm UK
Limp Bizkit, Dying Wish, and Wargasm UK at Toyota Arena
Toyota Arena Ontario, CA
Jul 22
Limp Bizkit
Limp Bizkit at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 24
Limp Bizkit
Limp Bizkit at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Jul 26
Limp Bizkit
Limp Bizkit at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France
Aug 3
to
Aug 7
Smukfest 2022
Smukfest 2022 at Smukfest
Smukfest Skanderborg, Denmark
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Wacken Open Air
Wacken Open Air at Wacken Open Air
Wacken Open Air Wacken, SH, Germany
Aug 8
Limp Bizkit
Limp Bizkit at Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Aug 10
Limp Bizkit
Limp Bizkit at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, Germany
Aug 13
Limp Bizkit
Limp Bizkit at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
Aug 14
Limp Bizkit
Limp Bizkit at Forum Karlin
Forum Karlin Prague, Czechia
Aug 19
to
Aug 21
Highfield Festival
Highfield Festival at Stormthaler See
Stormthaler See Leipzig, SN, Germany
Aug 24
Limp Bizkit
Limp Bizkit at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
EDP Vilar de Mouros
EDP Vilar de Mouros at Foundation Fest
Foundation Fest Vilar de Mouros, Viana do Castelo, Portugal
Aug 29
Limp Bizkit
Limp Bizkit at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Aug 31
Limp Bizkit
Limp Bizkit at Swiss Life Hall
Swiss Life Hall Hannover, Germany
Sep 2
Limp Bizkit
Limp Bizkit at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Sep 4
Limp Bizkit
Limp Bizkit at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France
Sep 7
Limp Bizkit
Limp Bizkit at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Sep 8
Limp Bizkit
Limp Bizkit at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Sep 11
Limp Bizkit
Limp Bizkit at 02 Academy Birmingham
02 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 12
Limp Bizkit
Limp Bizkit at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Limp Bizkit on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Limp Bizkit's Zumic artist page.

