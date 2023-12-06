View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Limp Bizkit Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Loserville Tour' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 6, 2023

This week, Limp Bizkit added 2024 tour dates. Billed as the Loserville Tour, opening acts will include an interesitng mix of artists: the hip hop trio of Bones, Eddy Baker, and Xavier Wulf, in addition to N8NOFACE and '80s star Corey Feldman, plus Riff Raff as the host.

The new concerts are planned in July and August at large-scale North American venues coast-to-coast. Later this month, Limp Bizkit has a headlining show in Australia and will begin 2024 with a number of festival performances in South and North America.

When do Limp Bizkit 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio begin December 7. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Limp Bizkit Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 30
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Limp Bizkit All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 15
to
Mar 17
Lollapalooza - Argentina at Hipodromo de San Isidro
Hipodromo de San Isidro Buenos Aires, Capital, Argentina
Mar 21
to
Mar 24
Estereo Picnic at Briceño 18 Campo de Golf
Briceño 18 Campo de Golf Bogotá, Colombia
Mar 22
to
Mar 24
Lollapalooza - Brasil at Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) São Paulo, São, Brazil
May 9
to
May 12
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 16
to
May 19
Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
Jun 12
Limp Bizkit at Ormeau Park
Ormeau Park Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Jun 15
Limp Bizkit at Dreamland Margate
Dreamland Margate Margate, England, United Kingdom
Jul 16
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at Somerset Amphitheater
Somerset Amphitheater Somerset, WI
Jul 18
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 20
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Tinley Park, IL
Jul 21
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 23
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Jul 24
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 26
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 28
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 30
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 31
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 2
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 4
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Aug 6
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 7
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Aug 9
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Aug 11
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 13
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 15
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 16
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Aug 18
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 20
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Aug 21
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Aug 23
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Toyota Pavilion at Concord Concord, CA
Aug 24
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff at Glen Helen Amphitheater
Glen Helen Amphitheater San Bernardino, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Limp Bizkit on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Limp Bizkit's Zumic artist page.

1
366
artists
Limp Bizkit
genres
Nu Metal rap metal rap rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Limp Bizkit
Limp Bizkit
Jul
30
Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Limp Bizkit Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 16, 2022
Limp Bizkit Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Hard Rock Nu Metal rap rock Limp Bizkit
2
1973
image for article Korn and Limp Bizkit Plot 2016 UK Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code Info
September 14, 2016
Korn and Limp Bizkit Plot 2016 UK Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code...
Tickets Metal Korn Limp Bizkit
1
1307
image for article "Break Stuff" - Limp Bizkit x Seinfeld Mashup [YouTube Audio]
February 24, 2015
"Break Stuff" - Limp Bizkit x Seinfeld Mashup [YouTube Audio]
Music Comedy Film/TV Soundtrack Nu Metal Limp Bizkit Audio Single Jacksonville, FL Manhattan, NY Mashups New York, NY
1
1649
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart