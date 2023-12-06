Limp Bizkit Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Limp Bizkit added 2024 tour dates. Billed as the Loserville Tour, opening acts will include an interesitng mix of artists: the hip hop trio of Bones, Eddy Baker, and Xavier Wulf, in addition to N8NOFACE and '80s star Corey Feldman, plus Riff Raff as the host.
The new concerts are planned in July and August at large-scale North American venues coast-to-coast. Later this month, Limp Bizkit has a headlining show in Australia and will begin 2024 with a number of festival performances in South and North America.
When do Limp Bizkit 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio begin December 7. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Limp Bizkit Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 30
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Limp Bizkit All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 15
to
Mar 17
Hipodromo de San Isidro
Buenos Aires, Capital, Argentina
Mar 21
to
Mar 24
Briceño 18 Campo de Golf
Bogotá, Colombia
Mar 22
to
Mar 24
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
São Paulo, São, Brazil
May 9
to
May 12
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, FL
May 16
to
May 19
Historic Crew Stadium
Columbus, OH
Jun 12
Ormeau Park
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Jun 15
Dreamland Margate
Margate, England, United Kingdom
Jul 16
Somerset Amphitheater
Somerset, WI
Jul 18
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 20
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tinley Park, IL
Jul 21
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 23
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Detroit, MI
Jul 24
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 26
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Jul 28
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Jul 30
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 31
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 2
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Aug 4
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Aug 6
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 7
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Aug 9
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Pelham, AL
Aug 11
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Aug 13
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Aug 15
Isleta Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
Aug 16
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 18
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Aug 20
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Aug 21
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Aug 23
Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Concord, CA
Aug 24
Glen Helen Amphitheater
San Bernardino, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Limp Bizkit on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Limp Bizkit's Zumic artist page.