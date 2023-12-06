Limp Bizkit Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Limp Bizkit added 2024 tour dates. Billed as the Loserville Tour, opening acts will include an interesitng mix of artists: the hip hop trio of Bones, Eddy Baker, and Xavier Wulf, in addition to N8NOFACE and '80s star Corey Feldman, plus Riff Raff as the host.

The new concerts are planned in July and August at large-scale North American venues coast-to-coast. Later this month, Limp Bizkit has a headlining show in Australia and will begin 2024 with a number of festival performances in South and North America.

When do Limp Bizkit 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio begin December 7. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Limp Bizkit All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Limp Bizkit on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

