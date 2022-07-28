View all results for 'alt'
Lindsey Buckingham Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in Europe, UK, and USA
Published July 28, 2022

Lindsey Buckingham is adding a few concerts to his 2022 touring schedule including a date in the USA.

From September to October, the legendary musician has a tour scheduled in Europe and the UK. Now he has a single American tour date — at The Paramount in Huntington, NY — in addition to newly added concerts in France and the Netherlands with tickets on sale this week.

On tour this year, Buckingham has been performing with his band, mixing in Fleetwood Mac material and solo acoustic sets in the middle of shows.

Lindsey Buckingham Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Lindsey Buckingham All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 19
Lindsey Buckingham
Lindsey Buckingham at La Cigale
La Cigale Paris, France
Sep 20
Lindsey Buckingham
Lindsey Buckingham at Philharmonie Haarlem
Philharmonie Haarlem Haarlem, NH, Netherlands
Sep 22
Lindsey Buckingham
Lindsey Buckingham at Capitole Ghent
Capitole Ghent Gent, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Sep 25
Lindsey Buckingham
Lindsey Buckingham at Cirkus
Cirkus Stockholm, Sweden
Sep 26
Lindsey Buckingham
Lindsey Buckingham at Folketeateret
Folketeateret Oslo, Norway
Sep 28
Lindsey Buckingham
Lindsey Buckingham at Theater Am Potsdamer Platz
Theater Am Potsdamer Platz Berlin, Germany
Oct 1
Lindsey Buckingham
Lindsey Buckingham at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 3
Lindsey Buckingham
Lindsey Buckingham at SEC Armadillo
SEC Armadillo Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 4
Lindsey Buckingham
Lindsey Buckingham at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Oct 6
Lindsey Buckingham
Lindsey Buckingham at The Helix
The Helix Dublin, Ireland
Nov 7
Lindsey Buckingham
Lindsey Buckingham at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
When do Lindsey Buckingham 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 29. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Lindsey Buckingham on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Not coincidentally, Stevie Nicks announced a big tour this week as well.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Lindsey Buckingham Zumic artist page.

Tickets Classic Rock Rock Lindsey Buckingham
