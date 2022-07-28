Lindsey Buckingham Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lindsey Buckingham is adding a few concerts to his 2022 touring schedule including a date in the USA.

From September to October, the legendary musician has a tour scheduled in Europe and the UK. Now he has a single American tour date — at The Paramount in Huntington, NY — in addition to newly added concerts in France and the Netherlands with tickets on sale this week.

On tour this year, Buckingham has been performing with his band, mixing in Fleetwood Mac material and solo acoustic sets in the middle of shows.

Lindsey Buckingham All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Lindsey Buckingham 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 29. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Lindsey Buckingham on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Not coincidentally, Stevie Nicks announced a big tour this week as well.

