View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Lindsey Stirling Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Summer dates in the USA with Walk Off The Earth, plus world tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 23, 2023

Violinist-dancer extraordinaire Lindsey Stirling has added summer 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in August and September. The opening act for the new dates will be Canadian group Walk Off The Earth. After an April performance in Utah, Lindsey plans to tour internationally in Puerto Rico, France, Poland, Spain, and Germany.

Lindsey Stirling Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 1
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

Lindsey Stirling All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 15
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at The Tuacahn Amphitheatre
The Tuacahn Amphitheatre Ivins, UT
Jun 3
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Coca-Cola Music Hall
Coca-Cola Music Hall San Juan, Puerto Rico
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Lollapalooza Paris
Lollapalooza Paris at Hippodrome de Longchamp
Hippodrome de Longchamp Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 23
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Opera Leśna
Opera Leśna Sopot, pomorskie, Poland
Jul 25
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Noches del botánico
Noches del botánico Madrid, Spain
Jul 26
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Palau de la Musica Catalana
Palau de la Musica Catalana Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jul 28
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Roncalliplatz
Roncalliplatz Köln, NRW, Germany
Aug 1
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Aug 2
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA
Aug 3
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Meadow Event Park
Meadow Event Park Doswell, VA
Aug 4
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Centennial Terrace
Centennial Terrace Sylvania, OH
Aug 5
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Celeste Center
Celeste Center Columbus, OH
Aug 7
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Aug 8
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Aug 10
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 11
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Interlochen Center for the Arts
Interlochen Center for the Arts Interlochen, MI
Aug 12
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Wisconsin State Fair
Wisconsin State Fair Milwaukee, WI
Aug 14
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 15
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at TCU AMPHITHEATRE AT WHITE RIVER STATE PARK
TCU AMPHITHEATRE AT WHITE RIVER STATE PARK Indianapolis, IN
Aug 16
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair Des Moines, IA
Aug 18
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove Southaven, MS
Aug 19
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City
The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 21
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Pinewood Bowl Theater
Pinewood Bowl Theater Lincoln, NE
Aug 22
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at The Ledge Amphitheater
The Ledge Amphitheater Waite Park, MN
Aug 23
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheatre
Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheatre Moorhead, MN
Aug 25
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Ford Wyoming Center
Ford Wyoming Center Casper, WY
Aug 26
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 28
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Aug 29
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Sep 1
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Sep 2
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
When do Lindsey Stirling 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begin as early as March 24. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardholders, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lindsey Stirling on social media and sign up for the mailing list (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Lindsey Stirling Zumic artist page.

Editor's note: Updates were made to this article on March 23, 2023 at 11:52 am ET.

1
218
artists
Lindsey Stirling
genres
Classical Dubstep Electronic
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Lindsey Stirling Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 13, 2022
Lindsey Stirling Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Christmas Classical Dubstep Electronic Lindsey Stirling
1
749
image for article Lindsey Stirling Plots 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 2, 2020
Lindsey Stirling Plots 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Classical Dubstep Electronic Lindsey Stirling
1
1824
image for article Lindsey Stirling Extends 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 19, 2019
Lindsey Stirling Extends 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & O...
Tickets Classical Dubstep Electronic Lindsey Stirling
1
1588
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart