Lindsey Stirling Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Violinist-dancer extraordinaire Lindsey Stirling has added summer 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in August and September. The opening act for the new dates will be Canadian group Walk Off The Earth. After an April performance in Utah, Lindsey plans to tour internationally in Puerto Rico, France, Poland, Spain, and Germany.

Lindsey Stirling All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Lindsey Stirling 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begin as early as March 24. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardholders, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lindsey Stirling on social media and sign up for the mailing list (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Editor's note: Updates were made to this article on March 23, 2023 at 11:52 am ET.