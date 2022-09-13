Lindsey Stirling Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lindsey Stirling has announced 2022 tour dates.

The violinist-dancer extraordinaire will be touring in conjunction with her upcoming album, Snow Waltz. Scheduled for release on October 7, the LP contains a mix of original new material and new versions of old classics, while also balancing religious Christmas music with secular winter-themed songs.

Twenty-six newly planned shows are set at American venues coast to coast in November and December. At this time, these are the only concerts Lindsey has scheduled aside from the Washington State Fair later this week.

When do Lindsey Stirling 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lindsey Stirling All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Lindsey Stirling on her social media accounts and signing up for her email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

