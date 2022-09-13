View all results for 'alt'
Lindsey Stirling Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Snow Waltz' across America
Published September 13, 2022

Lindsey Stirling has announced 2022 tour dates.

The violinist-dancer extraordinaire will be touring in conjunction with her upcoming album, Snow Waltz. Scheduled for release on October 7, the LP contains a mix of original new material and new versions of old classics, while also balancing religious Christmas music with secular winter-themed songs.

Twenty-six newly planned shows are set at American venues coast to coast in November and December. At this time, these are the only concerts Lindsey has scheduled aside from the Washington State Fair later this week.

When do Lindsey Stirling 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sep 17
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Puyallup Fairgrounds At Washington State Fair Events Center
Puyallup Fairgrounds At Washington State Fair Events Center Puyallup, WA
Nov 17
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Nov 18
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall
Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall Lubbock, TX
Nov 19
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Amarillo Civic Center
Amarillo Civic Center Amarillo, TX
Nov 21
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center Midland, TX
Nov 22
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts San Antonio, TX
Nov 25
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Johnny Mercer Theatre
Johnny Mercer Theatre Savannah, GA
Nov 26
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Nov 28
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall Fort Myers, FL
Nov 29
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Nov 30
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Dec 2
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Dec 3
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Dec 5
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Hershey Theatre
Hershey Theatre Hershey, PA
Dec 6
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Palace Theatre Albany
Palace Theatre Albany Albany, NY
Dec 7
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark, NJ
Dec 9
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino
Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino Ledyard, CT
Dec 10
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at The Vine at Del Lago Resort and Casino
The Vine at Del Lago Resort and Casino Waterloo, NY
Dec 12
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Embassy Theatre
Embassy Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Dec 13
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Dec 15
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Budweiser Events Center
Budweiser Events Center Loveland, CO
Dec 16
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Dec 17
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Mountain America Center
Mountain America Center Idaho Falls, ID
Dec 19
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Dec 20
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at San Jose Civic
San Jose Civic San Jose, CA
Dec 22
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Mesa Arts Center
Mesa Arts Center Mesa, AZ
Dec 23
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Hollywood Pantages Theatre Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Lindsey Stirling on her social media accounts and signing up for her email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Lindsey Stirling Zumic artist page.

