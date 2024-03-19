Lindsey Stirling Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Violinist extraordinaire Lindsey Stirling announced 2024 tour dates with the opening act on select shows to be Walk Off The Earth or Saint Motel.

In conjunction with Stirling's upcoming album, Duality, the new concerts are planned from July into September at amphitheaters and theatres across the United States. Right now, 44 shows are scheduled from coast to coast.

Duality is scheduled for release on June 14. Watch the music video for the advance single, "Eye Of The Untold Her."

When do Lindsey Stirling 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers are currently underway. TikTok, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lindsey Stirling All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lindsey Stirling on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Lindsey Stirling Zumic artist page.