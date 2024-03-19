View all results for 'alt'
Lindsey Stirling Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

44 shows in the USA, new music
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 19, 2024

Violinist extraordinaire Lindsey Stirling announced 2024 tour dates with the opening act on select shows to be Walk Off The Earth or Saint Motel.

In conjunction with Stirling's upcoming album, Duality, the new concerts are planned from July into September at amphitheaters and theatres across the United States. Right now, 44 shows are scheduled from coast to coast.

Duality is scheduled for release on June 14. Watch the music video for the advance single, "Eye Of The Untold Her."

When do Lindsey Stirling 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers are currently underway. TikTok, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lindsey Stirling Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 10
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Lindsey Stirling All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 12
Lindsey Stirling at San Diego Civic Theatre
San Diego Civic Theatre San Diego, CA
Jul 13
Lindsey Stirling at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Jul 15
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Jul 17
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 19
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jul 20
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Jul 22
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Jul 23
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Majestic Theatre San Antonio
Majestic Theatre San Antonio San Antonio, TX
Jul 24
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jul 26
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Jul 27
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Saenger Theatre
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA
Jul 29
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jul 31
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at The Sound at Coachman Park
The Sound at Coachman Park Clearwater, FL
Aug 1
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Aug 2
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Aug 3
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Daily's Place - Jacksonville
Daily's Place - Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Aug 5
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Aug 6
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Aug 8
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Aug 9
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 10
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Aug 13
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 14
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Aug 15
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Aug 16
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Aug 17
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington, DC
Aug 19
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Aug 20
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 22
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Miller High Life Theatre
Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee, WI
Aug 23
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Rosemont Theatre
Rosemont Theatre Rosemont, IL
Aug 24
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Aug 26
Lindsey Stirling and Saint Motel at The Astro
The Astro La Vista, Nebraska
Aug 28
Lindsey Stirling and Saint Motel at Mountain America Center
Mountain America Center Idaho Falls, ID
Aug 29
Lindsey Stirling and Saint Motel at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Aug 30
Lindsey Stirling and Saint Motel at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 31
Lindsey Stirling and Saint Motel at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Sep 2
Lindsey Stirling and Saint Motel at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Sep 3
Lindsey Stirling and Saint Motel at Wamu Theater At Lumen Field
Wamu Theater At Lumen Field Seattle, WA
Sep 4
Lindsey Stirling and Saint Motel at Cuthbert Amphitheater
Cuthbert Amphitheater Eugene, OR
Sep 6
Lindsey Stirling and Saint Motel at Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Toyota Pavilion at Concord Concord, CA
Sep 7
Lindsey Stirling and Saint Motel at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Sep 9
Lindsey Stirling and Saint Motel at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Sep 10
Lindsey Stirling and Saint Motel at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 11
Lindsey Stirling at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lindsey Stirling on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Lindsey Stirling Zumic artist page.

artists
Lindsey Stirling
genres
Classical Dubstep Electronic
image for artist Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling
Aug
10
Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off The Earth
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
