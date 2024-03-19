Lindsey Stirling Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Violinist extraordinaire Lindsey Stirling announced 2024 tour dates with the opening act on select shows to be Walk Off The Earth or Saint Motel.
In conjunction with Stirling's upcoming album, Duality, the new concerts are planned from July into September at amphitheaters and theatres across the United States. Right now, 44 shows are scheduled from coast to coast.
Duality is scheduled for release on June 14. Watch the music video for the advance single, "Eye Of The Untold Her."
When do Lindsey Stirling 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers are currently underway. TikTok, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Lindsey Stirling Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 10
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Lindsey Stirling All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 12
San Diego Civic Theatre
San Diego, CA
Jul 13
Vina Robles Amphitheater
Paso Robles, CA
Jul 15
Maverik Center
West Valley City, UT
Jul 17
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Jul 19
Starlight Theatre
Kansas City, MO
Jul 22
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie, TX
Jul 23
Majestic Theatre San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
Jul 24
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Jul 26
Smart Financial Centre
Sugar Land, TX
Jul 27
Saenger Theatre
New Orleans, LA
Jul 31
The Sound at Coachman Park
Clearwater, FL
Aug 1
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
Aug 2
Dr. Phillips Center
Orlando, FL
Aug 3
Daily's Place - Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
Aug 5
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Atlanta, GA
Aug 6
FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN
Aug 8
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
Asheville, NC
Aug 10
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Aug 13
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Aug 14
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 15
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Aug 16
BankNH Pavilion
Gilford, NH
Aug 17
The Anthem
Washington, DC
Aug 19
The Rose Music Center at the Heights
Huber Heights, OH
Aug 20
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 22
Miller High Life Theatre
Milwaukee, WI
Aug 23
Rosemont Theatre
Rosemont, IL
Aug 26
The Astro
La Vista, Nebraska
Aug 28
Mountain America Center
Idaho Falls, ID
Aug 29
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Nampa, ID
Aug 30
KettleHouse Amphitheater
Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 31
Northern Quest Casino
Airway Heights, WA
Sep 2
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Sep 3
Wamu Theater At Lumen Field
Seattle, WA
Sep 4
Cuthbert Amphitheater
Eugene, OR
Sep 6
Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Concord, CA
Sep 7
Grand Sierra Theatre
Reno, NV
Sep 9
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 10
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 11
Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Highland, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Lindsey Stirling on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Lindsey Stirling Zumic artist page.