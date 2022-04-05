View all results for 'alt'
Lionel Richie Extends 2022 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Sixteen shows at the Wynn
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 5, 2022

Lionel Richie is continuing his Las Vegas residency, billed as Back To Las Vegas!

Sixteen events are currently set at the Encore Theater at the Wynn through October, including two previously announced shows this month. Lionel will also be appearing at this year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and doing a couple of casino concert dates in the Northeast USA.

When do Lionel Richie 2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins April 8. Presales for VIP packages are currently underway. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lionel Richie All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 8
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Apr 9
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Apr 29
to
May 8
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana
Jun 24
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City, NJ
Jun 25
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Jul 2
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Jul 3
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Aug 5
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Aug 6
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Aug 12
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Aug 13
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Aug 19
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Aug 20
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Oct 12
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Oct 14
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Oct 15
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Oct 19
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Oct 21
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Oct 22
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Lionel Richie on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (left sidebar), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Lionel Richie's Zumic artist page.

