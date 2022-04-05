Lionel Richie Extends 2022 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Lionel Richie is continuing his Las Vegas residency, billed as Back To Las Vegas!

Sixteen events are currently set at the Encore Theater at the Wynn through October, including two previously announced shows this month. Lionel will also be appearing at this year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and doing a couple of casino concert dates in the Northeast USA.

When do Lionel Richie 2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins April 8. Presales for VIP packages are currently underway. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

