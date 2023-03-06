View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Lionel Richie Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring America with Earth, Wind & Fire
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 6, 2023

Lionel Richie added 2023 tour dates to his schedule, billed as Sing A Song All Night Long.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America in August and September with another legendary act, Earth, Wind & Fire. In June and July, Lionel will tour through Europe. He also has festival performances at Lytham and Montreux Jazz in addition to a regular TV gig on American Idol since ABC brought the show back in 2018.

When do Lionel Richie 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 13. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders begin March 7. Lionel Richie / Earth, Wind & Fire fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lionel Richie Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 12
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Lionel Richie All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 3
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Ormeau Park
Ormeau Park Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Jun 4
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at St Annes Park Dublin
St Annes Park Dublin Raheny, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 7
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Eden Sessions
Eden Sessions cornwall, England, United Kingdom
Jun 11
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Somerset County Cricket Club
Somerset County Cricket Club Taunton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Blenheim Palace
Blenheim Palace Woodstock, OXF, United Kingdom
Jun 21
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Brita-Arena
Brita-Arena Wiesbaden, HE, Germany
Jun 22
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at SparkassenPark MG
SparkassenPark MG Mönchengladbach, NRW, Germany
Jun 27
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Broadlands
Broadlands Romsey, England, United Kingdom
Jun 28
to
Jul 2
Lytham Festival
Lytham Festival at Lytham Green
Lytham Green Lytham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 30
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Chepstow Racecourse
Chepstow Racecourse Chepstow, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 4
Montreux Jazz Festival
Montreux Jazz Festival at Auditorium Stravinski
Auditorium Stravinski Montreux, VD, Switzerland
Jul 6
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie at Starlite Marbella
Starlite Marbella Marbella, AL, Spain
Jul 8
Lionel Richie - EDP Cool Jazz
Lionel Richie - EDP Cool Jazz at Hipódromo Manuel Possolo
Hipódromo Manuel Possolo Cascais, Lisboa, Portugal
Aug 4
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Aug 5
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Aug 8
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Aug 9
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 11
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Aug 12
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Aug 15
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Aug 18
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Aug 19
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Aug 22
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Aug 25
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at FLA Live Arena
FLA Live Arena Sunrise, FL
Aug 26
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Aug 29
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Sep 1
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Sep 2
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Sep 5
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Sep 8
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Sep 11
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Sep 12
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 15
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA

We recommend following Lionel Richie on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (left sidebar), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Lionel Richie's Zumic artist page.

1
735
artists
Lionel Richie
genres
Disco Funk Jazz Pop R&B Singer-Songwriter Soul
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie
Aug
12
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Lionel Richie Extends 2022 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
April 5, 2022
Lionel Richie Extends 2022 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale & On-S...
Tickets Pop R&B Singer-Songwriter Soul Lionel Richie
2
1068
image for article Lionel Richie Sets 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 25, 2019
Lionel Richie Sets 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Gospel Pop Lionel Richie
2
2130
image for article Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Unveil 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale and Presale Code Info
December 13, 2016
Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Unveil 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sa...
Tickets Pop Lionel Richie Mariah Carey
1
1477
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart