Lionel Richie Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lionel Richie added 2023 tour dates to his schedule, billed as Sing A Song All Night Long.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America in August and September with another legendary act, Earth, Wind & Fire. In June and July, Lionel will tour through Europe. He also has festival performances at Lytham and Montreux Jazz in addition to a regular TV gig on American Idol since ABC brought the show back in 2018.

When do Lionel Richie 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 13. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders begin March 7. Lionel Richie / Earth, Wind & Fire fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lionel Richie All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Lionel Richie on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (left sidebar), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

