Little Big Town Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, opening for The Judds & George Strait
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 27, 2023

Little Big Town have added 2023 tour dates, billed as Friends Of Mine.

The newly planned shows are set from April into July. States they will be visiting include Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Kansas, Montana, California, and Nevada. They will be joined by other artists that have not yet been announced. Before then, the band will open for The Judds in February and a handful of George Strait concerts.

When do Little Big Town 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales for fan club members and American Express cardholders begin January 31. Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Little Big Town All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 9
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Little Big Town
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Little Big Town at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Feb 10
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Little Big Town
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Little Big Town at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center)
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center) Moline, IL
Feb 11
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Little Big Town
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Little Big Town at Wright State University Nutter Center
Wright State University Nutter Center Dayton, OH
Apr 13
Little Big Town
Little Big Town at BJCC Concert Hall
BJCC Concert Hall Birmingham, AL
Apr 14
Little Big Town
Little Big Town at Bell Auditorium
Bell Auditorium Augusta, GA
Apr 15
Little Big Town
Little Big Town at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Apr 21
Little Big Town
Little Big Town at Johnny Mercer Theatre
Johnny Mercer Theatre Savannah, GA
Apr 22
Little Big Town
Little Big Town at Township Auditorium
Township Auditorium Columbia, SC
May 6
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at State Farm Stadium
State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
May 18
Little Big Town
Little Big Town at Stride Bank Center
Stride Bank Center Enid, OK
May 19
Little Big Town
Little Big Town at Hartman Arena
Hartman Arena Park City, KS
May 27
Buckeye Country Superfest: George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, and Warren Zeiders
Buckeye Country Superfest: George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, and Warren Zeiders at Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
Jun 3
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at American Family Field
American Family Field Milwaukee, WI
Jun 15
Little Big Town
Little Big Town at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jun 17
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Lumen Field
Lumen Field Seattle, WA
Jun 24
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Empower Field At Mile High
Empower Field At Mile High Denver, CO
Jul 14
California Rodeo Salinas
California Rodeo Salinas at Salinas Sports Complex
Salinas Sports Complex Salinas, California
Jul 15
Little Big Town
Little Big Town at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Jul 16
Little Big Town
Little Big Town at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Jul 28
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
Jul 29
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
Aug 5
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL

We recommend following Little Big Town on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, the band shared a music video for the song "Rich Man." For more, check out Little Big Town's Zumic artist page.

Little Big Town
Country
image for artist Little Big Town
Little Big Town
