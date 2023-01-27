Little Big Town Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Little Big Town have added 2023 tour dates, billed as Friends Of Mine.

The newly planned shows are set from April into July. States they will be visiting include Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Kansas, Montana, California, and Nevada. They will be joined by other artists that have not yet been announced. Before then, the band will open for The Judds in February and a handful of George Strait concerts.

When do Little Big Town 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales for fan club members and American Express cardholders begin January 31. Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Little Big Town All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Little Big Town on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, the band shared a music video for the song "Rich Man." For more, check out Little Big Town's Zumic artist page.