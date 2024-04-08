View all results for 'alt'
Little Big Town Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30+ shows and with George Strait
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 8, 2024

Little Big Town added 2024 tour dates to their schedule in celebration of their 25th anniversary.

Billed as the Take Me Home Tour, new concerts are planned at arenas across North America from October into December. Opening acts for these shows will be Sugarland and The Castellows.

2024 is a busy year for Little Big Town. In May they will head out on a stadium tour opening for George Strait along with their own headlining September tour in the UK.

When do Little Big Town 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 12. Presales for VIP packages, Citi cardmembers, and Artist begin April 9. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is HOME. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Little Big Town Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Little Big Town All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 4
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Lucas Oil Stadium
Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN
May 11
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at EverBank Stadium
EverBank Stadium Jacksonville, FL
May 25
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Jack Trice Stadium
Jack Trice Stadium Ames, IA
Jun 1
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Bank Of America Stadium
Bank Of America Stadium Charlotte, NC
Jun 8
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Jun 29
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Rice-Eccles Stadium
Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 13
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Ford Field
Ford Field Detroit, MI
Jul 20
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Soldier Field Stadium
Soldier Field Stadium Chicago, IL
Sep 10
Little Big Town at Bridgewater Hall
Bridgewater Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 11
Little Big Town at Bristol Beacon
Bristol Beacon Bristol , England, United Kingdom
Sep 12
Little Big Town at Corn Exchange Cambridge
Corn Exchange Cambridge Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Sep 14
Little Big Town at O2 City Hall Newcastle
O2 City Hall Newcastle Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Sep 16
Little Big Town at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 17
Little Big Town at Symphony Hall
Symphony Hall Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 19
Little Big Town at SEC Armadillo
SEC Armadillo Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 24
Little Big Town, Sugarland, and The Castellows at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Oct 25
Little Big Town, Sugarland, and The Castellows at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Oct 26
Little Big Town, Sugarland, and The Castellows at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Oct 31
Little Big Town, Sugarland, and The Castellows at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Nov 1
Little Big Town, Sugarland, and The Castellows at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 2
Little Big Town, Sugarland, and The Castellows at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Nov 7
Little Big Town, Sugarland, and The Castellows at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Nov 8
Little Big Town, Sugarland, and The Castellows at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Nov 9
Little Big Town, Sugarland, and The Castellows at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 14
Little Big Town, Sugarland, and The Castellows at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Nov 15
Little Big Town, Sugarland, and The Castellows at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Nov 16
Little Big Town, Sugarland, and The Castellows at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK Moline, IL
Nov 21
Little Big Town, Sugarland, and The Castellows at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Nov 22
Little Big Town, Sugarland, and The Castellows at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Nov 23
Little Big Town, Sugarland, and The Castellows at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Dec 7
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Dec 11
Little Big Town, Sugarland, and The Castellows at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Dec 12
Little Big Town, Sugarland, and The Castellows at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Dec 13
Little Big Town, Sugarland, and The Castellows at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Little Big Town on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch Little Big Town and Sugarland perform a cover of "Take Me Home." For more, check out Little Big Town's Zumic artist page.

