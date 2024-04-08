Little Big Town Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Little Big Town added 2024 tour dates to their schedule in celebration of their 25th anniversary.

Billed as the Take Me Home Tour, new concerts are planned at arenas across North America from October into December. Opening acts for these shows will be Sugarland and The Castellows.

2024 is a busy year for Little Big Town. In May they will head out on a stadium tour opening for George Strait along with their own headlining September tour in the UK.

When do Little Big Town 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 12. Presales for VIP packages, Citi cardmembers, and Artist begin April 9. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is HOME. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Little Big Town All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Little Big Town on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch Little Big Town and Sugarland perform a cover of "Take Me Home." For more, check out Little Big Town's Zumic artist page.