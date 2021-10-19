View all results for 'alt'
Little Feat Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Celebrating 45 years of 'Waiting for Columbus'
Published October 19, 2021

Little Feat have announced details for 2022 tour dates to celebrate the 45th anniversary of one of the greatest live albums ever made: Waiting for Columbus. The group will perform the album in its entirety with such popular tracks as "Fat Man In The Bathtub," "Spanish Moon," Dixie Chicken," and "Don't Bogart That Joint."

The newly planned shows are set from March into April, making stops at mid-sized venues across the Midwest, Southeast, and Northeast with opening acts Ida Mae, Amy Helm, or Raye Zaragoza. Before the Waiting for Columbus anniversary tour, the band plans to get back on the road in November for a run of headlining shows.

When do Little Feat 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 22. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin October 20. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your jam on with the California band, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Little Feat Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Little Feat All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 11
Little Feat
Little Feat at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 12
Little Feat
Little Feat at Ithaca State Theatre
Ithaca State Theatre Ithaca, NY
Nov 13
Little Feat
Little Feat at Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Nov 15
Little Feat
Little Feat at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Nov 16
Little Feat
Little Feat at The Egg
The Egg Albany, NY
Nov 17
Little Feat
Little Feat at Calvin Theatre
Calvin Theatre Northampton, MA
Nov 19
Little Feat
Little Feat at Lowell Memorial Auditorium
Lowell Memorial Auditorium Lowell, MA
Nov 20
Little Feat
Little Feat at Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts Burlington, VT
Nov 21
Little Feat
Little Feat at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Jan 19
Little Feat
Little Feat at Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center Cherokee, NC
Jan 20
Little Feat
Little Feat at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Jan 22
Little Feat
Little Feat at Peabody Auditorium
Peabody Auditorium Daytona Beach, FL
Jan 23
Little Feat
Little Feat at Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker
Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jan 25
Little Feat
Little Feat at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Jan 26
Little Feat
Little Feat at Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Melbourne, FL
Jan 27
Little Feat
Little Feat at Sunrise Theatre
Sunrise Theatre Fort Pierce, FL
Mar 4
Little Feat and Ida Mae
Little Feat and Ida Mae at Southern Theatre
Southern Theatre Columbus, OH
Mar 5
Little Feat and Ida Mae
Little Feat and Ida Mae at Kalamazoo State Theatre
Kalamazoo State Theatre Kalamazoo, MI
Mar 7
Little Feat and Ida Mae
Little Feat and Ida Mae at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Mar 8
Little Feat and Ida Mae
Little Feat and Ida Mae at Hoyt Sherman Place
Hoyt Sherman Place Des Moines, IA
Mar 10
Little Feat and Ida Mae
Little Feat and Ida Mae at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 11
Little Feat and Ida Mae
Little Feat and Ida Mae at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Mar 13
Little Feat and Ida Mae
Little Feat and Ida Mae at Brown County Music Center
Brown County Music Center Nashville, IN
Mar 14
Little Feat and Ida Mae
Little Feat and Ida Mae at Taft Theatre
Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OH
Mar 16
Little Feat and Ida Mae
Little Feat and Ida Mae at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Mar 17
Little Feat and Amy Helm
Little Feat and Amy Helm at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Mar 19
Little Feat and Amy Helm
Little Feat and Amy Helm at Tennessee Theatre
Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN
Mar 20
Little Feat and Amy Helm
Little Feat and Amy Helm at Alabama Theatre
Alabama Theatre Birmingham, AL
Mar 22
Little Feat and Amy Helm
Little Feat and Amy Helm at Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA
Mar 23
Little Feat and Amy Helm
Little Feat and Amy Helm at Saenger Theatre Mobile
Saenger Theatre Mobile Mobile, AL
Mar 25
Little Feat and Amy Helm
Little Feat and Amy Helm at Saenger Theatre
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA
Mar 26
Little Feat and Amy Helm
Little Feat and Amy Helm at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Mar 27
Little Feat and Amy Helm
Little Feat and Amy Helm at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Apr 9
Little Feat and Raye Zaragoza
Little Feat and Raye Zaragoza at Akron Civic Theatre
Akron Civic Theatre Akron, OH
Apr 10
Little Feat and Raye Zaragoza
Little Feat and Raye Zaragoza at Kodak Center
Kodak Center Rochester, NY
Apr 19
Little Feat and Amy Helm
Little Feat and Amy Helm at Dominion Energy Center
Dominion Energy Center Richmond, VA
Apr 20
Little Feat and Amy Helm
Little Feat and Amy Helm at Sandler Center For The Performing Arts
Sandler Center For The Performing Arts Virginia Beach, VA
Apr 21
Little Feat and Amy Helm
Little Feat and Amy Helm at Carolina Theatre
Carolina Theatre Durham, NC

We recommend following Little Feat on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Little Feat's Zumic artist page.

Little Feat
Classic Rock Country Rock Jamband Rock Southern Rock
