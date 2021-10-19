Little Feat Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Little Feat have announced details for 2022 tour dates to celebrate the 45th anniversary of one of the greatest live albums ever made: Waiting for Columbus. The group will perform the album in its entirety with such popular tracks as "Fat Man In The Bathtub," "Spanish Moon," Dixie Chicken," and "Don't Bogart That Joint."

The newly planned shows are set from March into April, making stops at mid-sized venues across the Midwest, Southeast, and Northeast with opening acts Ida Mae, Amy Helm, or Raye Zaragoza. Before the Waiting for Columbus anniversary tour, the band plans to get back on the road in November for a run of headlining shows.

When do Little Feat 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 22. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin October 20. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Little Feat All Tour Dates and Tickets

