Liz Phair Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Liz Phair has announced 2023 tour dates, during which she will celebrate the 30th anniversary of her breakthrough debut album Exile in Guyville by playing it in full along with other popular songs.

The newly planned shows are set in November and December at venues across North America. The opening act for the new concerts will be Blondshell (previously known as BAUM).

When do Liz Phair 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin May 17. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is GUYVILLE. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Liz Phair All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Liz Phair on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Liz Phair's Zumic artist page.