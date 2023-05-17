View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Liz Phair Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Guyville' anniversary tour across USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 17, 2023

Liz Phair has announced 2023 tour dates, during which she will celebrate the 30th anniversary of her breakthrough debut album Exile in Guyville by playing it in full along with other popular songs.

The newly planned shows are set in November and December at venues across North America. The opening act for the new concerts will be Blondshell (previously known as BAUM).

When do Liz Phair 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin May 17. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is GUYVILLE. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Liz Phair Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 24
Liz Phair and Blondshell at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Liz Phair All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 7
Liz Phair and Blondshell at The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center El Cajon, CA
Nov 8
Liz Phair and Blondshell at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Nov 10
Liz Phair and Blondshell at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Nov 11
Liz Phair and Blondshell at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Nov 13
Liz Phair and Blondshell at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Nov 14
Liz Phair and Blondshell at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 17
Liz Phair and Blondshell at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Nov 18
Liz Phair and Blondshell at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 19
Liz Phair and Blondshell at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Nov 21
Liz Phair and Blondshell at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Nov 22
Liz Phair and Blondshell at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Nov 24
Liz Phair and Blondshell at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Nov 25
Liz Phair and Blondshell at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Nov 27
Liz Phair and Blondshell at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 28
Liz Phair and Blondshell at Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA
Nov 30
Liz Phair and Blondshell at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA
Dec 1
Liz Phair and Blondshell at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Dec 3
Liz Phair and Blondshell at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Liz Phair on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Liz Phair's Zumic artist page.

1
263
artists
Liz Phair
genres
Alt Rock Indie Rock Pop Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Liz Phair
Liz Phair
Nov
24
Liz Phair and Blondshell
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Liz Phair Adds 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 5, 2020
Liz Phair Adds 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Inf...
Tickets
1
1076
image for article "Lush" - Snail Mail [Full Album Stream + Zumic Review]
June 8, 2018
"Lush"
Snail Mail (Spotify)
Music
5
2034
image for article Liz Phair Shares 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 15, 2018
Liz Phair Shares 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale I...
Tickets
4
2188
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart