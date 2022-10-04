View all results for 'alt'
Lizzo Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

"About damn time" for tours of America and Europe
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published October 4, 2022

Over the past few years, few musicians can boast as many smash hit party songs as Houston's own Lizzo. This week, the superstar singer / rapper / twerking flautist added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her 2022 album, Special.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues across Europe in February and March. The opening act on select dates will be Joy Crookes. Currently, the 34-year-old is headlining a North American tour that extends into November.

When do Lizzo 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholders. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lizzo Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 9
Z100's Jingle Ball
Z100's Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Lizzo All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 6
Lizzo, Latto, and Saucy Santana
Lizzo, Latto, and Saucy Santana at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Oct 7
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 11
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Oct 14
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Oct 16
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 18
Lizzo, Latto, and Saucy Santana
Lizzo, Latto, and Saucy Santana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Oct 20
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Oct 22
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Oct 23
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 25
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Oct 26
Lizzo, Latto, and Saucy Santana
Lizzo, Latto, and Saucy Santana at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Oct 28
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Oct 31
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Nov 2
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 4
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Nov 7
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 9
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Nov 10
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Nov 12
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Nov 18
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 19
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Feb 17
Lizzo
Lizzo at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
Feb 18
Lizzo
Lizzo at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Feb 20
Lizzo
Lizzo at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 23
Lizzo
Lizzo at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Feb 24
Lizzo
Lizzo at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Feb 27
Lizzo
Lizzo at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Feb 28
Lizzo
Lizzo at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Mar 2
Lizzo
Lizzo at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 3
Lizzo
Lizzo at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Mar 5
Lizzo
Lizzo at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 8
Lizzo
Lizzo at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 9
Lizzo and Joy Crookes
Lizzo and Joy Crookes at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 11
Lizzo and Joy Crookes
Lizzo and Joy Crookes at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 13
Lizzo
Lizzo at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Mar 15
Lizzo and Joy Crookes
Lizzo and Joy Crookes at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Lizzo on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

While on her current tour, Lizzo made big news by performing at the Library of Congress's Great Hall with a crystal flute once owned by former president James Madison.

For concert tickets and more, check out Lizzo's Zumic artist page.

Dec
9
Z100's Jingle Ball
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
