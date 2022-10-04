Lizzo Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Over the past few years, few musicians can boast as many smash hit party songs as Houston's own Lizzo. This week, the superstar singer / rapper / twerking flautist added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her 2022 album, Special.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues across Europe in February and March. The opening act on select dates will be Joy Crookes. Currently, the 34-year-old is headlining a North American tour that extends into November.

When do Lizzo 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholders. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lizzo All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Lizzo on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

While on her current tour, Lizzo made big news by performing at the Library of Congress's Great Hall with a crystal flute once owned by former president James Madison.

For concert tickets and more, check out Lizzo's Zumic artist page.