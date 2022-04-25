View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Lizzo Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

25 'Special' dates with Latto
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 25, 2022

Lizzo has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Special. The LP is scheduled for release on July 15.

The Special Tour is set from September into November at large-scale venues coast to coast. The last time Lizzo toured extensively was in 2019, before the pandemic. Joining the bill as opening act will be Atlanta rapper Latto, who won the first season of The Rap Game in 2016 when she was known as Miss Mulatto and broke through in a big way this year with her hit song "Big Energy."

When do Lizzo 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 29. Presales for American Express cardholders begin April 26. Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lizzo Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 2
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Lizzo All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 23
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at FLA Live Arena
FLA Live Arena Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sep 24
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Sep 27
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Sep 29
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Sep 30
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Oct 2
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct 6
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Oct 7
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 11
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Oct 14
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Oct 16
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 18
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Oct 20
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Oct 22
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Oct 23
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 25
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Oct 26
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Oct 28
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Oct 31
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Nov 2
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 4
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Nov 7
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 9
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Nov 12
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Nov 18
Lizzo and Latto
Lizzo and Latto at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA

We recommend following Lizzo on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Check out the music video for Lizzo's funky new song "About Damn Time." For concert tickets and more, check out Lizzo's Zumic artist page.

2
1469
artists
Lizzo
genres
Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Lizzo
Lizzo
Oct
2
Lizzo and Latto
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Jingle Ball 2019 Lineups Revealed for Some Cities: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
September 30, 2019
Jingle Ball 2019 Lineups Revealed for Some Cities: Ticket Presale...
Tickets Pop Pop Rock 5 Seconds of Summer Billie Eilish BTS Camila Cabello Charlie Puth CNCO French Montana Halsey iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Jonas Brothers Katy Perry Khalid Lauv Lewis Capaldi Lil Nas X Lizzo Monsta X Niall Horan Normani Quinn XCII Sam Smith Why Don't We Zara Larsson
1
1798
image for article Watch Lizzo's Passionate NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert [Full YouTube Video]
August 8, 2019
"NPR Tiny Desk Concert"
Lizzo (YouTube )
Music Funk Hip Hop Pop Lizzo Live Performance (Video)
1
1380
image for article Lizzo Adds 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 8, 2019
Lizzo Adds 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Hip Hop Lizzo
2
4936
Back to top
seating chart