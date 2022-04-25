Lizzo Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lizzo has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Special. The LP is scheduled for release on July 15.

The Special Tour is set from September into November at large-scale venues coast to coast. The last time Lizzo toured extensively was in 2019, before the pandemic. Joining the bill as opening act will be Atlanta rapper Latto, who won the first season of The Rap Game in 2016 when she was known as Miss Mulatto and broke through in a big way this year with her hit song "Big Energy."

When do Lizzo 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 29. Presales for American Express cardholders begin April 26. Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

