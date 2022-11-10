View all results for 'alt'
Lizzy McAlpine Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

31 shows in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 10, 2022

Singer-songwriter Lizzy McAlpine has added 2023 tour dates, billed as The End Of The Movie — a reference to the song "ceilings" from her most recent album, five seconds flat.

The newly planned shows begin with a North American leg from coast to coast in April and May. She will then head over to Europe for headlining dates in June. In the coming weeks Lizzy has performances scheduled in Ireland, the UK, France, the Netherlands, and Germany.

Nov 14
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at The Button Factory
The Button Factory Dublin, Ireland
Nov 15
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at The Button Factory
The Button Factory Dublin, Ireland
Nov 17
Lizzy McAlpine and Ben Kessler
Lizzy McAlpine and Ben Kessler at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 18
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at Lafayette
Lafayette London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 19
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at Lafayette
Lafayette London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 21
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at Le Pop-Up du Label
Le Pop-Up du Label Paris, IDF, France
Nov 23
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at Tolhuistuin
Tolhuistuin Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 24
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at Club Volta
Club Volta Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 25
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at Gretchen
Gretchen Berlin, Germany
Apr 18
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Apr 20
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Apr 21
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Apr 23
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Apr 24
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 27
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Apr 28
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Apr 29
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 1
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
May 2
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
May 4
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 5
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
May 7
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
May 8
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
May 12
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
May 13
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Jun 2
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Jun 4
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 6
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 8
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at La Cigale
La Cigale Paris, France
Jun 9
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jun 11
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine at Astra Kulturhaus
Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany
When do Lizzy McAlpine 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Lizzy McAlpine on social media and signing up for her updates, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Lizzy McAlpine's Zumic artist page.

