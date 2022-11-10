Lizzy McAlpine Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Lizzy McAlpine has added 2023 tour dates, billed as The End Of The Movie — a reference to the song "ceilings" from her most recent album, five seconds flat.

The newly planned shows begin with a North American leg from coast to coast in April and May. She will then head over to Europe for headlining dates in June. In the coming weeks Lizzy has performances scheduled in Ireland, the UK, France, the Netherlands, and Germany.

When do Lizzy McAlpine 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Lizzy McAlpine on social media and signing up for her updates, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

