View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Lizzy McAlpine Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows in America and Europe, new album on the way
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 21, 2024

Lizzy McAlpine announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Older.

New shows are planned at major venues across North American and Europe from April into late October. Lizzy will also perform at Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Hinterland in Iowa.

Older is scheduled for release on April 5. Listen to the album's title track.

When do Lizzy McAlpine 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 23. Presales are currently underway for Artist and American Express / Chase cardholders. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password for the Europe shows is CAROUSELRIDE. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lizzy McAlpine Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 18
Lizzy McAlpine at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jun 19
Lizzy McAlpine at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Lizzy McAlpine All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 21
Lizzy McAlpine at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Apr 24
Lizzy McAlpine at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
May 11
Lizzy McAlpine at Lumen Field
Lumen Field Seattle, WA
May 13
Lizzy McAlpine at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
May 16
Lizzy McAlpine at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
May 18
Lizzy McAlpine at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 12
Lizzy McAlpine at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington, DC
Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jun 18
Lizzy McAlpine at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jun 19
Lizzy McAlpine at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jun 21
Lizzy McAlpine at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jun 24
Lizzy McAlpine at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Aug 2
to
Aug 4
Hinterland Music Festival at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater Saint Charles, IA
Aug 6
Lizzy McAlpine at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Aug 7
Lizzy McAlpine at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 13
Lizzy McAlpine at Forest National
Forest National Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 15
Lizzy McAlpine at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Oct 17
Lizzy McAlpine at UberEats Music Hall
UberEats Music Hall Berlin, BE, Germany
Oct 19
Lizzy McAlpine at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Oct 21
Lizzy McAlpine at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Oct 24
Lizzy McAlpine at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 27
Lizzy McAlpine at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 28
Lizzy McAlpine at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 31
Lizzy McAlpine at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lizzy McAlpine on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Lizzy McAlpine's Zumic artist page.

1
542
artists
Lizzy McAlpine
genres
bedroom pop Folk Folk-pop Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine
Jun
18
Lizzy McAlpine
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jun
19
Lizzy McAlpine
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Lizzy McAlpine Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 10, 2022
Lizzy McAlpine Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & O...
Tickets Folk Indie Folk Lizzy McAlpine
1
672
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart