Lizzy McAlpine Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lizzy McAlpine announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Older.

New shows are planned at major venues across North American and Europe from April into late October. Lizzy will also perform at Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Hinterland in Iowa.

Older is scheduled for release on April 5. Listen to the album's title track.

When do Lizzy McAlpine 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 23. Presales are currently underway for Artist and American Express / Chase cardholders. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password for the Europe shows is CAROUSELRIDE. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lizzy McAlpine All Tour Dates and Tickets

