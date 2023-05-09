Local Natives Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Local Natives have announced a 2023 tour after the release of their upcoming album, Time Will Wait For No One. The LP is scheduled for July 7. Newly announced concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast beginning in August with select dates featuring opening act Annika Bennett or HalfNoise.

Before the full-blown tour, Local Natives have a show in Colorado with Circles Around the Sun and two dates in their native locality of Los Angeles. The band recently released a bittersweet and bizarre sort of anti-New Year's Eve-themed music video for the uptempo new song "NYE" but they have no plans for any concerts past September at this point.

When do Local Natives 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Presales for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin May 10. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Local Natives All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Local Natives on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Local Natives Zumic artist page.