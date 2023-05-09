View all results for 'alt'
Local Natives Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Coast-to-coast tour, new album on the way
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published May 9, 2023

Local Natives have announced a 2023 tour after the release of their upcoming album, Time Will Wait For No One. The LP is scheduled for July 7. Newly announced concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast beginning in August with select dates featuring opening act Annika Bennett or HalfNoise.

Before the full-blown tour, Local Natives have a show in Colorado with Circles Around the Sun and two dates in their native locality of Los Angeles. The band recently released a bittersweet and bizarre sort of anti-New Year's Eve-themed music video for the uptempo new song "NYE" but they have no plans for any concerts past September at this point.

When do Local Natives 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Presales for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin May 10. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Local Natives Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 29
Local Natives and Annika Bennett at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

Local Natives All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 10
Local Natives and Circles Around the Sun at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Vail, CO
Jun 17
to
Jun 18
WonderRoad at Garfield Park
Garfield Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 1
Local Natives at The Ford
The Ford Los Angeles, CA
Aug 2
Local Natives at The Ford
The Ford Los Angeles, CA
Aug 18
Local Natives and Annika Bennett at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Aug 19
Local Natives and Annika Bennett at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Aug 20
Local Natives and Annika Bennett at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Aug 22
Local Natives and Annika Bennett at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Aug 24
Local Natives and Annika Bennett at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Aug 25
Local Natives and Annika Bennett at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Aug 26
Local Natives and Annika Bennett at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 27
Local Natives and Annika Bennett at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Aug 29
Local Natives and Annika Bennett at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Sep 8
Local Natives and HalfNoise at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 9
Local Natives and HalfNoise at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Sep 11
Local Natives and HalfNoise at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Sep 12
Local Natives and HalfNoise at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Sep 13
Local Natives and HalfNoise at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Sep 15
Local Natives and HalfNoise at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 16
Local Natives and HalfNoise at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Sep 17
Local Natives and HalfNoise at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Sep 19
Local Natives and HalfNoise at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Sep 21
Local Natives and HalfNoise at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Sep 22
Local Natives and HalfNoise at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 23
Local Natives and HalfNoise at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Sep 25
Local Natives and HalfNoise at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 26
Local Natives and HalfNoise at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Sep 27
Local Natives and HalfNoise at McMenamins Grand Lodge
McMenamins Grand Lodge Forest Grove, OR
Sep 28
Local Natives and HalfNoise at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Sep 30
Local Natives and HalfNoise at The Sound
The Sound Del Mar, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Local Natives on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Local Natives Zumic artist page.

