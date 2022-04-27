Local Natives Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Los Angeles band Local Natives have announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Inside An Hourglass. Sixteen newly planned headlining shows are set in August at mid-sized venues coast-to-coast, in addition to a number of high-profile music festivals in Europe and America in the coming months.

Since 2009, Local Natives have released four studio albums and a few EPs including this year's ICYMI: CSLMI which includes singles with Sylvan Esso, Sharon Van Etten, and Manchester Orchestra released during the pandemic in addition to selections from the streaming show The Shrink Next Door featuring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell, which the band appears in and also released as Music From The Pen Gala 1983.

When do Local Natives 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 29. Presales for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is PHANTOM. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Local Natives All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Local Natives on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Local Natives Zumic artist page.