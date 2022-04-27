View all results for 'alt'
Local Natives Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Inside An Hourglass' tour this summer
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 27, 2022

Los Angeles band Local Natives have announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Inside An Hourglass. Sixteen newly planned headlining shows are set in August at mid-sized venues coast-to-coast, in addition to a number of high-profile music festivals in Europe and America in the coming months.

Since 2009, Local Natives have released four studio albums and a few EPs including this year's ICYMI: CSLMI which includes singles with Sylvan Esso, Sharon Van Etten, and Manchester Orchestra released during the pandemic in addition to selections from the streaming show The Shrink Next Door featuring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell, which the band appears in and also released as Music From The Pen Gala 1983.

When do Local Natives 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 29. Presales for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is PHANTOM. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Local Natives Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 6
to
Jul 10
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 12
Poolbar Festival
Poolbar Festival at Altes Hallenbad
Altes Hallenbad Feldkirch, Vorarlberg, Austria
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
Super Bock Super Rock
Super Bock Super Rock at Meco Beach
Meco Beach Lisbon, Portugal
Jul 28
to
Jul 31
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 1
Local Natives
Local Natives at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Aug 3
Local Natives
Local Natives at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Aug 4
Local Natives and Lucy Dacus
Local Natives and Lucy Dacus at Ogden Amphitheater
Ogden Amphitheater Ogden, UT
Aug 5
to
Aug 7
Outside Lands
Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park
Golden Gate Park San Francisco, CA
Aug 9
Local Natives
Local Natives at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Aug 12
to
Aug 13
Outlandia Festival
Outlandia Festival at Falconwood Park
Falconwood Park Bellevue, NE
Aug 12
Local Natives
Local Natives at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Aug 14
Local Natives
Local Natives at The Jones Assembly
The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 15
Local Natives
Local Natives at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Aug 16
Local Natives
Local Natives at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Aug 18
Local Natives
Local Natives at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Aug 19
Local Natives
Local Natives at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Aug 20
Local Natives
Local Natives at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Aug 22
Local Natives
Local Natives at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Aug 23
Local Natives
Local Natives at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Aug 24
Local Natives
Local Natives at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Aug 26
Local Natives
Local Natives at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Aug 27
Local Natives
Local Natives at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Sep 10
to
Sep 11
Moon River Music Festival
Moon River Music Festival at Coolidge Park
Coolidge Park Chattanooga, TN

We recommend following Local Natives on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Local Natives Zumic artist page.

Local Natives
Indie Rock Rock
Local Natives
Aug
26
Local Natives
Pier 17 New York, NY
