Logic Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hip-hop artist Logic has revealed 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, College Park.

The newly planned concerts are set in May and June at North American venues coast to coast. Juicy J will join Logic on select dates while C Dot Castro and Travis Stacey will be the opening acts for all shows.

When do Logic 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Citi cardholders. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Logic on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

