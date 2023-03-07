View all results for 'alt'
Logic Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'College Park' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 7, 2023

Hip-hop artist Logic has revealed 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, College Park.

The newly planned concerts are set in May and June at North American venues coast to coast. Juicy J will join Logic on select dates while C Dot Castro and Travis Stacey will be the opening acts for all shows.

When do Logic 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Citi cardholders. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Logic Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 3
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jun 4
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

Logic All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 25
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
May 27
Logic, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
May 28
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
May 31
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at Akron Civic Theatre
Akron Civic Theatre Akron, OH
Jun 2
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jun 3
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jun 4
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Jun 7
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jun 8
Logic, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at Echostage
Echostage Washington, D.C.
Jun 10
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Jun 11
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Jun 12
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Jun 14
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Jun 15
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jun 16
Logic, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Jun 19
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Jun 20
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 22
Logic, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Jun 23
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jun 25
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Jun 28
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Jun 29
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at Petco Park - Gallagher Square
Petco Park - Gallagher Square San Diego, CA
Jun 30
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey
Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and Travis Stacey at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ

We recommend following Logic on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Logic Zumic artist page.

