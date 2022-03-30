View all results for 'alt'
Lord Huron Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New headlining shows and dates with First Aid Kit
Published March 30, 2022

Folk rockers Lord Huron have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. The opening act on select dates will be an eclectic group of folk and rock acts: First Aid Kit, Erin Rae, Leith Ross, Ada Lea, Maria Friedman, or Bully.

The band returns to the road in May, touring North American venues from coast to coast through August. This week, the band added dates in Portland, Chicago, and Boston. During the year, Lord Huron will also make an appearance at various music festivals. Due to concerns regarding the new COVID-19 BA.2 subvariant, Huron had to postpone their European tour which was scheduled to begin in February.

When do Lord Huron 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 1. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Lord Huron presale password is longlost. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lord Huron Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 19
Lord Huron and First Aid Kit
Lord Huron and First Aid Kit at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

Lord Huron All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 13
to
May 15
BeachLife Festival
BeachLife Festival at Redondo Beach, California
Redondo Beach, California Redondo Beach, CA
May 17
Lord Huron and Erin Rae
Lord Huron and Erin Rae at The Amp at Craig Ranch
The Amp at Craig Ranch North Las Vegas, NV
May 19
Lord Huron and Erin Rae
Lord Huron and Erin Rae at Keller Auditorium
Keller Auditorium Portland, OR
May 20
Lord Huron and Erin Rae
Lord Huron and Erin Rae at Keller Auditorium
Keller Auditorium Portland, OR
May 21
Lord Huron and Erin Rae
Lord Huron and Erin Rae at Silva Concert Hall at Hult Center For The Performing Arts
Silva Concert Hall at Hult Center For The Performing Arts Eugene, OR
May 23
Lord Huron and Erin Rae
Lord Huron and Erin Rae at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
May 24
Lord Huron and Erin Rae
Lord Huron and Erin Rae at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
May 25
Lord Huron and Erin Rae
Lord Huron and Erin Rae at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
May 27
Lord Huron and Erin Rae
Lord Huron and Erin Rae at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
May 29
Lord Huron and Erin Rae
Lord Huron and Erin Rae at Idaho Botanical Garden
Idaho Botanical Garden Boise, ID
May 30
Lord Huron and Erin Rae
Lord Huron and Erin Rae at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
May 31
Lord Huron
Lord Huron at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Jun 1
Lord Huron and Erin Rae
Lord Huron and Erin Rae at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 2
Lord Huron and Erin Rae
Lord Huron and Erin Rae at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 3
Lord Huron and Erin Rae
Lord Huron and Erin Rae at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Jun 5
Lord Huron and Erin Rae
Lord Huron and Erin Rae at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jun 7
Lord Huron and Erin Rae
Lord Huron and Erin Rae at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jun 8
Lord Huron and Erin Rae
Lord Huron and Erin Rae at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 10
Lord Huron and Erin Rae
Lord Huron and Erin Rae at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 11
to
Jun 12
WonderRoad Festival
WonderRoad Festival at MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park
MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 11
Lord Huron and Erin Rae
Lord Huron and Erin Rae at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Jun 14
Lord Huron and Erin Rae
Lord Huron and Erin Rae at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jun 15
Lord Huron and Erin Rae
Lord Huron and Erin Rae at Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jun 18
Lord Huron and Erin Rae
Lord Huron and Erin Rae at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Jun 19
Lord Huron and Erin Rae
Lord Huron and Erin Rae at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Jul 15
to
Jul 17
Under the Big Sky Fest
Under the Big Sky Fest at Casey's Whitefish
Casey's Whitefish Whitefish, MT
Jul 23
to
Jul 24
Float Fest
Float Fest at Float Fest
Float Fest Martindale, TX
Aug 5
Lord Huron and Leith Ross
Lord Huron and Leith Ross at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 8
Lord Huron and Leith Ross
Lord Huron and Leith Ross at Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 9
Lord Huron and Leith Ross
Lord Huron and Leith Ross at Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre)
Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre) Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Aug 11
Lord Huron and Leith Ross
Lord Huron and Leith Ross at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Aug 12
Lord Huron and Ada Lea
Lord Huron and Ada Lea at Surly Brewing Co.
Surly Brewing Co. Minneapolis, MN
Aug 13
Lord Huron and Ada Lea
Lord Huron and Ada Lea at Miller High Life Theatre
Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee, WI
Aug 15
Lord Huron and First Aid Kit
Lord Huron and First Aid Kit at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Aug 16
Lord Huron and First Aid Kit
Lord Huron and First Aid Kit at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre Detroit, MI
Aug 17
Lord Huron and First Aid Kit
Lord Huron and First Aid Kit at Toronto, ON
Toronto, ON Ontario, Canada
Aug 19
Lord Huron and First Aid Kit
Lord Huron and First Aid Kit at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Aug 20
Lord Huron and First Aid Kit
Lord Huron and First Aid Kit at Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park Harrisburg, PA
Aug 21
Lord Huron and First Aid Kit
Lord Huron and First Aid Kit at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 23
Lord Huron and Maria Friedman
Lord Huron and Maria Friedman at Brewery Ommegang
Brewery Ommegang Cooperstown, NY
Aug 25
Lord Huron and Bully
Lord Huron and Bully at Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Beach Road Weekend Festival
Beach Road Weekend Festival at Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park Tisbury, MA

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

We recommend following Lord Huron on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Lord Huron's Zumic artist page.

