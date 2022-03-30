Lord Huron Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Folk rockers Lord Huron have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. The opening act on select dates will be an eclectic group of folk and rock acts: First Aid Kit, Erin Rae, Leith Ross, Ada Lea, Maria Friedman, or Bully.

The band returns to the road in May, touring North American venues from coast to coast through August. This week, the band added dates in Portland, Chicago, and Boston. During the year, Lord Huron will also make an appearance at various music festivals. Due to concerns regarding the new COVID-19 BA.2 subvariant, Huron had to postpone their European tour which was scheduled to begin in February.

When do Lord Huron 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 1. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Lord Huron presale password is longlost. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lord Huron All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

We recommend following Lord Huron on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Lord Huron's Zumic artist page.