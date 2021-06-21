Lorde Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Lorde shared details for 2022 tour dates. The last time the "Royals" singer-songwriter toured North America was in 2018.
The newly announced shows are planned from February into June with stops in New Zealand, Australia, North America, and Europe. At this time, 40+ events are scheduled. Earlier this month, she shared a music video for the title track of her upcoming album, Solar Power.
When do Lorde 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales for fan club members, Spotify, Ticketmaster, AEG, Chase cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin June 24. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
Chase cardholders can use the presale passcode 541712, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Lorde Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Apr 18
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Lorde All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 27
Neudorf Vineyards
Upper Moutere, Tasman, New Zealand
Mar 1
Days Bay
Wellington, New Zealand
Mar 2
Black Barn Vineyards
Havelock North, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand
Mar 4
TSB Bowl of Brooklands
New Plymouth, Taranaki, New Zealand
Mar 5
The Outer Fields at Western Springs
Auckland, New Zealand
Mar 10
Riverstage
Brisbane City, QLD, Australia
Mar 12
Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Mar 15
Aware Super Theatre
Sydney, NSW, Australia
Mar 19
Belvoir Amphitheatre
Upper Swan, WA, Australia
Apr 3
Grand Ole Opry House
Nashville, TN
Apr 5
Masonic Temple Theatre
Detroit, MI
Apr 7
Wilfrid-Pelletier
Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 8
Meridian Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 12
Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boston, MA
Apr 15
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Apr 18
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Apr 20
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Apr 22
The Chicago Theatre
Chicago, IL
Apr 27
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Apr 30
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Seattle, WA
May 3
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
San Francisco, CA
May 5
Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
May 7
Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara, CA
May 25
O2 Academy Leeds
Leeds, United Kingdom
May 26
Usher Hall
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 28
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 30
O2 Academy Birmingham
West Midlands, United Kingdom
Jun 1
Roundhouse
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 2
Roundhouse
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 5
to
Jun 12
Parc del Forum
Barcelona, Spain
Jun 7
Casino De Paris
Paris, France
Jun 8
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, NH, Netherlands
Jun 13
Halle 622
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Jun 14
Zenith - Munich
München, BY, Germany
Jun 16
Auditorium Parco della Musica
Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jun 17
Castello Scaligero
Villafranca di Verona, Veneto, Italy
Jun 18
St. Michael's Fortress
Šibenik, Šibensko-kninska županija, Croatia
Jun 21
Tanzbrunnen
Köln, NRW, Germany
Jun 23
Verti Music Hall
Berlin, Germany
We recommend following Lorde on her social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
Solar Power is scheduled for release on August 20.
For more, check out Lorde's Zumic artist page.