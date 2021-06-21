View all results for 'alt'
Lorde Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

World tour & new album on the way
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 21, 2021

This week, Lorde shared details for 2022 tour dates. The last time the "Royals" singer-songwriter toured North America was in 2018.

The newly announced shows are planned from February into June with stops in New Zealand, Australia, North America, and Europe. At this time, 40+ events are scheduled. Earlier this month, she shared a music video for the title track of her upcoming album, Solar Power.

When do Lorde 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales for fan club members, Spotify, Ticketmaster, AEG, Chase cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin June 24. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Chase cardholders can use the presale passcode 541712, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lorde All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 27
Lorde
Lorde at Neudorf Vineyards
Neudorf Vineyards Upper Moutere, Tasman, New Zealand
Mar 1
Lorde
Lorde at Days Bay
Days Bay Wellington, New Zealand
Mar 2
Lorde
Lorde at Black Barn Vineyards
Black Barn Vineyards Havelock North, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand
Mar 4
Lorde
Lorde at TSB Bowl of Brooklands
TSB Bowl of Brooklands New Plymouth, Taranaki, New Zealand
Mar 5
Lorde
Lorde at The Outer Fields at Western Springs
The Outer Fields at Western Springs Auckland, New Zealand
Mar 10
Lorde
Lorde at Riverstage
Riverstage Brisbane City, QLD, Australia
Mar 12
Lorde
Lorde at Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Mar 15
Lorde
Lorde at Aware Super Theatre
Aware Super Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Mar 19
Lorde
Lorde at Belvoir Amphitheatre
Belvoir Amphitheatre Upper Swan, WA, Australia
Apr 3
Lorde
Lorde at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Apr 5
Lorde
Lorde at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Apr 7
Lorde
Lorde at Wilfrid-Pelletier
Wilfrid-Pelletier Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 8
Lorde
Lorde at Meridian Hall
Meridian Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 12
Lorde
Lorde at Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Apr 15
Lorde
Lorde at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Apr 16
Lorde
Lorde at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Apr 18
Lorde
Lorde at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Apr 20
Lorde
Lorde at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 22
Lorde
Lorde at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Apr 25
Lorde
Lorde at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Apr 27
Lorde
Lorde at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Apr 30
Lorde
Lorde at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
May 1
Lorde
Lorde at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
May 3
Lorde
Lorde at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
May 5
Lorde
Lorde at Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles
Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
May 7
Lorde
Lorde at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
May 25
Lorde
Lorde at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
May 26
Lorde
Lorde at Usher Hall
Usher Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 28
Lorde
Lorde at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 30
Lorde
Lorde at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham West Midlands, United Kingdom
Jun 1
Lorde
Lorde at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 2
Lorde
Lorde at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 5
to
Jun 12
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2 2022
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2 2022 at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 7
Lorde
Lorde at Casino De Paris
Casino De Paris Paris, France
Jun 8
Lorde
Lorde at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, NH, Netherlands
Jun 13
Lorde
Lorde at Halle 622
Halle 622 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Jun 14
Lorde
Lorde at Zenith - Munich
Zenith - Munich München, BY, Germany
Jun 16
Lorde
Lorde at Auditorium Parco della Musica
Auditorium Parco della Musica Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jun 17
Lorde
Lorde at Castello Scaligero
Castello Scaligero Villafranca di Verona, Veneto, Italy
Jun 18
Lorde
Lorde at St. Michael's Fortress
St. Michael's Fortress Šibenik, Šibensko-kninska županija, Croatia
Jun 21
Lorde
Lorde at Tanzbrunnen
Tanzbrunnen Köln, NRW, Germany
Jun 23
Lorde
Lorde at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany

We recommend following Lorde on her social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Solar Power is scheduled for release on August 20.

For more, check out Lorde's Zumic artist page.

