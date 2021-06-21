Lorde Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Lorde shared details for 2022 tour dates. The last time the "Royals" singer-songwriter toured North America was in 2018.

The newly announced shows are planned from February into June with stops in New Zealand, Australia, North America, and Europe. At this time, 40+ events are scheduled. Earlier this month, she shared a music video for the title track of her upcoming album, Solar Power.

When do Lorde 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales for fan club members, Spotify, Ticketmaster, AEG, Chase cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin June 24. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Chase cardholders can use the presale passcode 541712, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Lorde on her social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Solar Power is scheduled for release on August 20.

