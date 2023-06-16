View all results for 'alt'
Los Lobos Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

40+ concerts for veteran rockers
Published June 16, 2023

This week, Los Lobos added 2023 tour dates to their schedule in celebration of their 50th anniversary. The newly planned North American concerts are set from August into December.

The Este de LA rockers are looking at a busy year of touring ahead. Upcoming shows include opening slots for legendary bluesman Taj Mahal and festival performances. In September they'll be performing six shows as part of Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival and they will also be doing two shows at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Festival.

When do Los Lobos 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Los Lobos All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 23
Taj Mahal, Los Lobos, and North Mississippi Allstars at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
Jun 24
Los Lobos, Taj Mahal, and North Mississippi Allstars at Cuthbert Amphitheater
Cuthbert Amphitheater Eugene, OR
Jun 25
Taj Mahal, Los Lobos, and North Mississippi Allstars at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Vegas Tejano Takeover at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jul 7
Los Lobos at Washington's Sports Bar & Grill
Washington's Sports Bar & Grill Fort Collins, CO
Jul 8
Los Lobos and Ozomatli at Chautauqua Auditorium
Chautauqua Auditorium Boulder, CO
Jul 9
Los Lobos and Ozomatli at Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 13
Los Lobos and Camilla Cantu at Sonic Lunch
Sonic Lunch Ann Arbor, MI
Jul 14
Los Lobos at Midland Theatre - OH
Midland Theatre - OH Newark, OH
Jul 15
Los Lobos at Hoover Auditorium
Hoover Auditorium Lakeside Marblehead, OH
Jul 27
Los Lobos at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts Annapolis, MD
Jul 28
Los Lobos at The Space at Westbury
The Space at Westbury Westbury, NY
Jul 28
to
Jul 30
Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park
Fort Adams State Park Newport, RI
Aug 3
Los Lobos at Music Box Supper Club
Music Box Supper Club Cleveland, OH
Aug 4
Los Lobos at Ruby Amphitheater At Hazel Ruby McQuain Park
Ruby Amphitheater At Hazel Ruby McQuain Park Morgantown, WV
Aug 4
to
Aug 5
Flood City Music Fest 2023 at Johnstown, PA
Johnstown, PA Johnstown, PA
Aug 11
Los Lobos at Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center
Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center Dallas, TX
Aug 12
Los Lobos at The Bridge At Santa Fe Brewing Company
The Bridge At Santa Fe Brewing Company Santa Fe, NM
Sep 6
Taj Mahal, Los Lobos, and North Mississippi Allstars at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Sep 7
Taj Mahal, Los Lobos, and North Mississippi Allstars at Hoyt Sherman Place
Hoyt Sherman Place Des Moines, IA
Sep 8
Outlaw Music Festival at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
Walnut Creek Amphitheatre Raleigh, NC
Sep 9
Outlaw Music Festival at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 10
Outlaw Music Festival at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Sep 13
Los Lobos at The Historic Theater at The Music Hall
The Historic Theater at The Music Hall Portsmouth, NH
Sep 15
Outlaw Music Festival at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Sep 16
Outlaw Music Festival at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Sep 17
Outlaw Music Festival at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Sep 21
Los Lobos at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Sep 23
Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Sep 24
Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Sep 27
Los Lobos at Center for Humanities and Arts Theater at UA Pulaski Technical College
Center for Humanities and Arts Theater at UA Pulaski Technical College North Little Rock, AR
Sep 28
Los Lobos at Acadiana Center For The Arts
Acadiana Center For The Arts Lafayette, LA
Sep 30
Los Lobos at Sunset Center
Sunset Center Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA
Oct 13
Los Lobos at Gruene Hall
Gruene Hall New Braunfels, TX
Oct 28
to
Nov 4
Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise at San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Nov 17
Los Lobos at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Nov 18
Los Lobos at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Nov 21
Los Lobos at The Paramount - Los Angeles
The Paramount - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Nov 22
Los Lobos at Whisky A Go Go
Whisky A Go Go West Hollywood, CA
Nov 25
Los Lobos at Garfield High School
Garfield High School East Los Angeles, CA
Dec 2
Besame Mucho at Dodger Stadium
Dodger Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Dec 9
Los Lobos at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Dec 22
Los Lobos at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Dec 23
Los Lobos at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Los Lobos on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Los Lobos Zumic artist page.

