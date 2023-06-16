Los Lobos Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Los Lobos added 2023 tour dates to their schedule in celebration of their 50th anniversary. The newly planned North American concerts are set from August into December.

The Este de LA rockers are looking at a busy year of touring ahead. Upcoming shows include opening slots for legendary bluesman Taj Mahal and festival performances. In September they'll be performing six shows as part of Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival and they will also be doing two shows at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Festival.

When do Los Lobos 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Los Lobos on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

