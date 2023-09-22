View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Los Lonely Boys Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

Rocking across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 22, 2023

Texas group Los Lonely Boys added 2024 tour dates.

The new concerts are planned from January into April at venues across North America. The blues rockers return to touring later this month with headlining shows and festival sets.

When do Los Lonely Boys 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 22. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Los Lonely Boys All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 30
West Texas Heritage Festival - Los Lonely Boys at Centennial Park - Midland
Centennial Park - Midland Midland, TX
Oct 3
Ronnie Milsap - A Career Celebration at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 5
Los Lonely Boys at Turlock Community Theatre
Turlock Community Theatre Turlock, CA
Oct 6
Los Lonely Boys at Eagle Mountain Casino
Eagle Mountain Casino Porterville, CA
Oct 20
Los Lonely Boys and Lisa Morales at Longhorn Ballroom
Longhorn Ballroom Dallas, TX
Oct 20
to
Oct 21
Fiesta Jam at Lakeside Park
Lakeside Park Marble Falls, TX
Oct 27
Los Lonely Boys at The Post OG
The Post OG Orange Grove, TX
Oct 28
Los Lonely Boys at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel
Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel Eagle Pass, TX
Nov 11
Los Lonely Boys at Silverton Casino - Las Vegas
Silverton Casino - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jan 25
Los Lonely Boys at Fred Kavli Theatre At Bank Of America Performing Arts Center
Fred Kavli Theatre At Bank Of America Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks, CA
Jan 26
Los Lonely Boys at Lobero Theatre
Lobero Theatre Santa Barbara, CA
Jan 27
Los Lonely Boys at Lobero Theatre
Lobero Theatre Santa Barbara, CA
Jan 28
Los Lonely Boys at Uptown Theatre Napa
Uptown Theatre Napa Napa, CA
Jan 30
Los Lonely Boys at The Center For the Arts
The Center For the Arts Grass Valley, CA
Feb 1
Los Lonely Boys at Bakersfield Fox Theater
Bakersfield Fox Theater Bakersfield, CA
Feb 2
Los Lonely Boys at Visalia Fox Theatre
Visalia Fox Theatre Visalia, CA
Feb 3
Los Lonely Boys at Nugget Sparks - Complex
Nugget Sparks - Complex Sparks, NV
Feb 16
Los Lonely Boys at Antone's
Antone's Austin, TX
Feb 17
Los Lonely Boys at The Paramount Theatre
The Paramount Theatre Austin, TX
Feb 18
Los Lonely Boys at The Paramount Theatre
The Paramount Theatre Austin, TX
Feb 23
Los Lonely Boys at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Feb 24
Los Lonely Boys at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Mar 1
Los Lonely Boys at Margaritaville Resort Casino
Margaritaville Resort Casino Bossier City, LA
Mar 2
Los Lonely Boys at L'Auberge Du Lac Casino Lake Charles
L'Auberge Du Lac Casino Lake Charles Lake Charles, LA
Mar 8
Los Lonely Boys at Cooper's BBQ Live
Cooper's BBQ Live Christoval, TX
Apr 11
Los Lonely Boys at Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker
Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker Fort Lauderdale, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Los Lonely Boys on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for the song "Dance With Me." For more, check out the Los Lonely Boys Zumic artist page.

1
204
artists
Los Lonely Boys
genres
Blues Rock Country Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Los Lonely Boys
Los Lonely Boys
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "Quiero Creedence" - Latino Artists Cover Creedence Clearwater Revival [Full Album Stream + Zumic Review]
July 22, 2016
"Quiero Creedence" - Latino Artists Cover Creedence Clearwater Re...
Music Classic Rock Folk Rock Latin Pop Latin Rock Andrés Calamaro Billy Gibbons Bunbury Creedence Clearwater Revival DIAMANTE ELECTRICO El Tri Enjambre John Fogerty La Santa Cecilia Los Enanitos Verdes Los Lobos Los Lonely Boys LP Ozomatli Full Album Stream San Francisco Bay Area, CA A Band Of Bitches Bang Data Juan Gabriel La Marisoul Salvador Santana and featuring Juanes & Asdru Sierra
1
1286
image for article Henry Garza of Los Lonely Boys Hospitalized After Stage Fall
March 2, 2013
Henry Garza of Los Lonely Boys Hospitalized After Stage Fall
News Blues Rock Latin Rock Rock Los Lonely Boys Texas Los Angeles, CA California United States
1
1408
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart