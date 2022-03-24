Louis The Child Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Electronic duo Louis The Child have added 2022 headlining tour dates to their schedule.

The newly announced shows are planned at Red Rocks on October 13 and 14. For the first night, the group will be joined by Neil Frances and Crooked Colours. For the second night, Kasbo and Rome in Silver will join the bill. Also on Louis The Child's schedule for this year are a handful of DJ sets in Las Vegas and festival appearances.

Louis The Child All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Louis The Child 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BLOWTHEROOF. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

