Louis The Child Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 24, 2022

Electronic duo Louis The Child have added 2022 headlining tour dates to their schedule.

The newly announced shows are planned at Red Rocks on October 13 and 14. For the first night, the group will be joined by Neil Frances and Crooked Colours. For the second night, Kasbo and Rome in Silver will join the bill. Also on Louis The Child's schedule for this year are a handful of DJ sets in Las Vegas and festival appearances.

Louis The Child All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 27
Louis The Child
Louis The Child at AYU Dayclub
AYU Dayclub Las Vegas, NV
Apr 15
to
Apr 17
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 1
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 1 at Empire Polo Field
Empire Polo Field Indio, CA
Apr 22
to
Apr 24
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2 at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 22
to
Apr 24
Day Club Palm Springs - Weeken 2
Day Club Palm Springs - Weeken 2 at Hilton - Palm Springs
Hilton - Palm Springs Palm Springs, CA
Apr 30
Louis The Child
Louis The Child at AYU Dayclub
AYU Dayclub Las Vegas, NV
May 20
to
May 22
Hangout Music Festival
Hangout Music Festival at Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL Alabama, United States
May 27
Louis The Child
Louis The Child at Zouk Nightclub
Zouk Nightclub Las Vegas, NV
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
The Governors Ball Music Festival
The Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field
Citi Field Queens, NY
Jun 23
to
Jun 26
Electric Forest Festival
Electric Forest Festival at Double JJ Resort
Double JJ Resort Rothbury, MI
Aug 4
îLESONIQ Music Festival
îLESONIQ Music Festival at Montréal, Canada
Montréal, Canada
Aug 5
to
Aug 7
îLESONIQ Music Festival
îLESONIQ Music Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 6
to
Sep 11
Dancefestopia
Dancefestopia at Emerald City
Emerald City LaCygne, KS
Oct 13
Louis The Child, NEIL FRANCES, Crooked Colours, and LTC Playground Set
Louis The Child, NEIL FRANCES, Crooked Colours, and LTC Playground Set at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Oct 14
Louis The Child, Kasbo, Rome In Silver, and LTC Playground Set
Louis The Child, Kasbo, Rome In Silver, and LTC Playground Set at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
When do Louis The Child 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BLOWTHEROOF. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We suggest you follow Louis The Child on social media and sign up for their email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media for the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Louis The Child's Zumic artist page.

